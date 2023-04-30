Vitamin E: what it is, what it is for and where it is found

Precious health ally, it is not necessary to supplement the Vitamin E with vitamin pools: if we follow a varied diet rich in foods of plant origin, we will have the full available that satisfies the daily requirement.

what is vitamin e — The Vitamin Ealso called tocopherol, is part of the fat-soluble, such as A, D e K: to be absorbed by our body, they need a source of grassi. This is a good reason not to drastically eliminate them from our diet. “It occurs naturally in eight different shapesor four tocopherols and four tocotrienols: the most biologically active form is alpha-tocopherol”, he explains Gaia Gottardi, biologist, nutritionist. “Absorbed into intestinal worldis incorporated within particular structures called chylomicrons, conveyed in the portal vein which connects to liver, which then becomes the organ of accumulation of this vitamin”.

antioxidant — Among the many functions of vitamin E, its ability to act as a antioxidant agent. “The mechanism is amazing: the vitamin donates a hydrogen atom to free radicals, reducing the harmful effect they exert at the cellular level. At this point the vitamin Cgiving a hydrogen to vitamin E, which regenerates itself”.

"Vitamin E is also active in the protection of cell membranes and from the effects of peroxidation. fat soluble, it becomes part of the structure of the cell membrane, stabilizes and protects it, regardless of its antioxidant function". The daily requirement is around 8-10 mg.

Vitamin E deficiency — “A shortage of vitamin E can lead to platelet aggregation: it influences, in fact, the formation of prostaglandins, responsible for a powerful aggregating action”.

excesses — “And excess, it favors bleeding phenomena, especially if in conjunction with anticoagulant therapies”. This is why we must not exceed with the integration, if we do not need it.

foods — It’s simple to fill up on vitamin E: “We find it in many foods of vegetable origin, abundant on our tables: oils such as sunflower, extra virgin olive oilwheat germ, corn added raw on our dishes and dried fruit, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts”. Also the avocado it is a source of vitamin E as well as seeds, especially sunflower seeds, and then spinach, asparagus and tomatoes.