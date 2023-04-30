Online message – Friday 04/28/2023

Jurisprudence | New proceedings before the BVerfG

The BFH refers to a new pending procedure at the BVerfG, which is relevant to the case law of the BFH and the regulation of the

§ 363 paragraph 2 sentence 2 AO can be significant.

The procedure is the constitutional complaint against the decision of the BFH on the year in which the pension begins in the case of a deferred old-age pension,

BFH, judgment of 08/31/2022 – XR 29/20 , see our online message from December 1, 2022 with annotation

Nocker.

The procedure is with the BVerfG under the Az. 2 BvR 2212/22 pending.

A notice: All proceedings before the BVerfG with reference to tax law can be viewed here.

Those: BFH online (il)

Source(s):

