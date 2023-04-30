Home » Holcim or Sika?
Business

Holcim or Sika?

by admin
Holcim or Sika?

The exchange measures the two construction-related groups with different cubits. Strategically, however, Holcim and Sika are becoming more and more similar. Unequal treatment is no longer justified.

The Swiss corporations Holcim and Sika are an unlikely pair. From the point of view of investors one can say: shadow here, light there. Anyone who had Holcim shares in their portfolio in recent years was never happy. With Sika-Valoren it was just the opposite. The discrepancy is huge – and continues to this day.

See also  Austria lacks macroeconomic distribution policy - A&W Blog

You may also like

Sale: Viessmann and the consequences / Negotiation: debt...

Mattarella: “No to poor work”. But with the...

Krienser letters for Moscow

Mattarella: “No to poor work”. But with the...

Frecce Tricolori in mourning: Captain Ghersi crashes with...

In the case of multiple defenses, the consultation...

Auto, Stellantis gives us a cut: away 33,500...

IT security in the medical practice: old and...

Donnarumma, liquidation issue: Del Fante’s precedent from Terna...

Economy: SPD wants to improve heating law, especially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy