Holcim or Sika?

The exchange measures the two construction-related groups with different cubits. Strategically, however, Holcim and Sika are becoming more and more similar. Unequal treatment is no longer justified.

The Swiss corporations Holcim and Sika are an unlikely pair. From the point of view of investors one can say: shadow here, light there. Anyone who had Holcim shares in their portfolio in recent years was never happy. With Sika-Valoren it was just the opposite. The discrepancy is huge – and continues to this day.