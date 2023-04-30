How do you underline a PDF on Mac? Apple explains it

We have already explained how to edit a PDF on Mac: there are many options available, some free and others, more complete, for a fee. But let’s say you want to do something simpler, like underline a PDF document: in this case, there is an Apple solution that is right for you.

As Apple’s guidelines explain to us, in fact, thePreview app allows you to underline, highlight and strikethrough text of any PDF file. For the uninitiated, Preview is one of the pre-installed apps on every macOS device, and it’s the software that opens by default when you need to view a PDF document or an image.

So open the file you want to underline or highlight with Preview e select the text of your interest. Once this is done, you will simply have to find the button highlights in the toolbar: it’s the icon that shows a pencil drawing a line, you can’t go wrong. Click on the arrow next to the button, choose the color you prefer and the underline will appear on the text!

If you have to underline different parts of a PDF filethe best thing to do is choose the color as we have just shown you and then click directly on the button highlights. This will open the highlight mode: any text you select will immediately be highlighted, underlined or crossed out in the color you previously set. To exit this mode, just click on again highlights.

Finally, for remove underlining from text just click on it or underline it by holding down the CTRL key on the keyboard. Once this is done, a drop-down menu will open, from which you will have to select the “remove item” option. Simple, isn’t it?