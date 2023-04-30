Home » How do you underline a PDF on Mac? Apple explains it
Technology

How do you underline a PDF on Mac? Apple explains it

by admin
How do you underline a PDF on Mac? Apple explains it

We have already explained how to edit a PDF on Mac: there are many options available, some free and others, more complete, for a fee. But let’s say you want to do something simpler, like underline a PDF document: in this case, there is an Apple solution that is right for you.

As Apple’s guidelines explain to us, in fact, thePreview app allows you to underline, highlight and strikethrough text of any PDF file. For the uninitiated, Preview is one of the pre-installed apps on every macOS device, and it’s the software that opens by default when you need to view a PDF document or an image.

So open the file you want to underline or highlight with Preview e select the text of your interest. Once this is done, you will simply have to find the button highlights in the toolbar: it’s the icon that shows a pencil drawing a line, you can’t go wrong. Click on the arrow next to the button, choose the color you prefer and the underline will appear on the text!

If you have to underline different parts of a PDF filethe best thing to do is choose the color as we have just shown you and then click directly on the button highlights. This will open the highlight mode: any text you select will immediately be highlighted, underlined or crossed out in the color you previously set. To exit this mode, just click on again highlights.

Finally, for remove underlining from text just click on it or underline it by holding down the CTRL key on the keyboard. Once this is done, a drop-down menu will open, from which you will have to select the “remove item” option. Simple, isn’t it?

See also  NASA released a new picture of Uranus with a clear halo that is eye-catching | Webb Space Telescope | Voyager 2

You may also like

“Mech Mercenary VI: Realm of Fire” confirmed to...

Akamai, attacks on Apps and APIs are growing...

​​​​​​​​Windows 10 “this day” will be eliminated! Microsoft...

libxml2: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

Looking back at home from 3.8 billion miles...

iPhone users should definitely change this video setting

Branded headphones on sale at Amazon

Façade provides heat for heat pumps

all May 2023 releases…

beneficial revolution aimed at by industry and research

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy