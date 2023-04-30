Home » Model Hailey Bieber shared the most difficult moments of her life in a candid post
Model Hailey Bieber shared the most difficult moments of her life in a candid post

Model Hailey Bieber shared the most difficult moments of her life in a candid post

Model and TV host Hailey Bieber wrote a long and frank post about her mental health, noting that the events of 2023 became the saddest and most difficult moments of her life. Justin Bieber’s wife shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram. In the past few months, social media has pitted Hailey Bieber against Justin’s ex Selena Gomezwhich caused a lot of hate from fans and followers.

«I like to joke about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting that I’m having a hard time, Hailey said in a statement. — But honestly, since the beginning of 2023, I’ve been through some of the saddest, hardest times of my adult life, and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least. And I know a lot of other people feel the same way I do, so just know you’re not alone.”

Hailey added a second post, talking about how important it is to spread positivity and how important it is for people to be willing to help each other.

«That being said, let’s continue to support each other. Let’s be close to loved ones, friends, family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people… let’s keep helping each other even when it’s hard”, — wrote the model.

Hailey Bieber’s post comes after months of drama between her and Selena Gomez, with social media targeting each other and creating a fictional narrative about their relationship. Over the past year, Gomez has been reaching out to fans and trying to get them to stop harassing Bieber, asking them to leave her alone.

«Hailey Bieber reached out to me and said she was receiving death threats and such hateful negativity, — wrote Gomez in her statement. — That’s not what I’m advocating. No one should be subjected to hatred or abuse. I’ve always stood for kindness and I really want it to stop.”

We will remind, Selena Gomez met Justin Bieber for several years, their relationship was long and complicated, but many fans still believe that they should continue.

