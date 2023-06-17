How to avoid food shortages if you want to decrease your meat intake: all valid alternatives

The consumption of meat can be reduced without deficiencies for the body, provided that this step is carried out without upheavals.

Today we talk more and more often about diet without meat consumption, not only for factors related to the protection of animals and their welfare but also for a personal matter and in reference to the environment. In fact, the consumption of meat has become a determining factor in the field of pollution of the planet and it is for this reason that alternative ways are being studied.

According to experts it should be consumed once a week since an excess causes the onset of cardiovascular diseases and has a decidedly harmful environmental impact in terms of pollution. Although the advice varies between Europe e l’America however, there are limits on quantity.

Avoid food shortages by reducing the intake of meat: the solutions you can rely on

If you choose to reduce your meat intake, you can consider introducing other products into your diet balance the consumption of animal proteins For example eggs, dairy products and yoghurt which are essential for the body as they provide vitamins and mineral salts, in particular foods of animal origin contain vitamin B12, zinc and iron.

Other allies to avoid shortages are i cereals eh legumes which contain essential amino acids and guarantee an excellent supply in terms of proteins and minerals, help the intestine and improve the functioning of the digestive system. There SOYBEAN it is a valid alternative as it is rich in proteins and essential amino acids, it can be consumed as a dessert, as a drink or as a product to be totally substituted for meat.

Be careful though, as this contains estrogen which impacts hormones. So regular consumption can be fine but it shouldn’t be excessive. There are many others on the market as well new products as the I argue which are great alternative especially when there is a need for variety in one’s diet. Finally, reduce the meat consumption it won’t make you vegetarian or vegan but flexitarians A vegetarian is someone who does not eat any type of meat (ie fish, red or white meat and seafood).

While people who do not eat products of animal origin are vegan, therefore eggs and dairy products are also banned in addition to meat. In this case the component is mainly linked to the exploitation of animals, for this reason those who choose to follow this path also tend to use natural products for the body. The advice of remains valid always read the labelsnot only of meat but also of vegetable products, to know derivation and percentages.