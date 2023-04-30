​​​​​​​​Windows 10 “this day” will be eliminated! Microsoft advises users to upgrade to Windows 11 | Windows 10 | Microsoft | Windows 11 | Microsoft | Windows 12

It’s been a while since Microsoft’s (Microsoft) flagship Windows 11 was launched, but unfortunately, user upgrades have not been ideal. Therefore, Microsoft is repeating its tricks and will stop updating Windows 10, which will also make users have to upgrade.

According to comprehensive media reports, Microsoft officially announced on the 28th that it will no longer push updates to Windows 10. This also represents the latest version of Windows 10 2H22, which will be the last version available to Windows 10 users.

After Microsoft launched Windows 11, it has always hoped that users can transfer to the new system, and at the same time pave the way for Windows 12, which is ready to take over later, so it also stopped selling the Windows 10 download version in February this year.

It is a pity that Windows 10 still accounts for more than 70% of the global market, so Microsoft decided to issue an important notice, announcing that the Windows 10 operating system will end support on October 14, 2025, and also encourage users to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system as soon as possible.

Microsoft’s move means officially confirming the end of service date for Windows 10, and the 22H2 version is the last version of Windows 10. It’s just that Microsoft also promised that before the end of support, Windows 10 users will still have monthly security updates.

When Microsoft encourages Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible, it also reminds users that if they want to keep using this version of Windows 10, they must update to the final version of 22H2 to ensure that they continue to receive notifications of security updates every month.

Since the Windows 10 system launched in 2015, it has been revised many times, but from the 22H2 version, we can find the clues of “exit”. Because the update of the 22H2 version is mainly focused on “fixing bugs” and “improving stability”, there are no substantial updates.

