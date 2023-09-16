Volunteers in the streets to support the fight against ALS – Healthcare

Over 300 volunteers in the main Italian squares to support the fight against ALS.

This is the initiative, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 17 September, against this disease on the occasion of the 16th National ALS Day, organized by Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), whose celebrations began last Friday.

With a donation of just 10 euros, anyone will be able to take part in this important cause tomorrow and obtain one of the 20 thousand prestigious bottles of Barbera d’Asti Docg. The objective of the fundraising campaign is to support ‘Operation Relief’ which implements tools and concrete assistance to improve the quality of life of people with ALS and their families. From financial support to guarantee continuous home care, to transport with equipped vehicles, from support to accessible holiday projects in Italy, up to consultancy and support for bureaucratic, legal and social security procedures. In Italy there are more than 6,000 people living with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that profoundly changes the lives of those affected, with a rapid progression that leads to the loss of the ability to move, eat, breathe and speak.

National ALS Day is represented by the color green, a symbol of hope and of the Association itself. A color that unites in the belief that research will be able to defeat this disease. Today at sunset, thanks to the patronage of the Anci (National Association of Italian Municipalities), hundreds of ‘Enlightened Municipalities’ have joined the ‘Let’s color Italy green’ initiative, with zero environmental impact because it involves a simple jelly or tissue , placed above the lighting already present. The official celebrations of the Day began on Friday, with an extraordinary evening in Piazza Arnaldo, in Brescia, attended by thousands of people. The heart of the city and its nightlife has transformed into a place for building new relationships and solidarity. A mix of art, music and entertainment gave life to an intergenerational meeting that raised awareness of the meaning of living with ALS and, above all, of the importance of being an inclusive and supportive community.

“ALS profoundly changes our lives, it is an experience that goes beyond human limits – declared Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla -. Alongside those who fight this disease, there is the family, which plays a fundamental role. Thousands of people are overwhelmed by a responsibility that leads to sleepless nights, loss of work and social isolation. In these forty years, Aisla has grown thanks to volunteers who make their time, resources, skills and energy available to make families feel less sun. Celebrating the National Day in Italian squares means making our voice heard: it is a chorus of numerous people who unite in a single WE”.

