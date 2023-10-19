Walk Fast, Live Longer: The Surprising Link Between Brisk Walking and Life Expectancy

Walking Quickly Can Increase Your Chances of Living Longer, According to Study

A recent study has revealed that walking at a brisk pace can significantly increase your chances of living a longer and healthier life. The study, which analyzed data from nearly 400,000 British citizens over a decade, found that fast walkers are more than a quarter less likely to die from cancer and have a 60% reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

The research, published in the scientific journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, asked participants to classify their gait as fast walkers, slow walkers, or with a medium pace based on specific parameters. Surprisingly, the results showed that those who considered themselves fast walkers had a significantly lower risk of death from any health-related cause, with a 70% reduction.

But the benefits of brisk walking don’t stop there. Apart from living longer, fast walking offers a number of advantages for overall health. It can help maintain an ideal body weight and promote body fat loss. By increasing the intensity of walking, it can speed up metabolism and burn excess calories.

Furthermore, brisk walking improves heart health by making the heart more efficient, increasing blood circulation, and improving blood pressure. It also strengthens the muscular and skeletal system, particularly the muscles in the legs, thighs, and buttocks.

Walking quickly also increases lung capacity and oxygen transport to the tissues, resulting in a greater level of energy and stamina for daily activities. Additionally, exercise like brisk walking stimulates the production of endorphins, the hormones of happiness, which can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while improving mood and mental clarity.

To achieve significant benefits from brisk walking, it is recommended to walk at least 30 minutes a day for at least five days a week. This will ensure you make the most of what this activity has to offer in terms of improved health and a higher likelihood of living a longer and more fulfilling life.

So, if you’re looking to improve your health and increase your chances of longevity, put on your sneakers and start walking fast. Your health will thank you.

Sources: [Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases Study]

Share this: Facebook

X

