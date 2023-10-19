ARC SYSTEM WORKS Announces Launch of “Double Dragon Collection” on Nintendo Switch with Chinese Physical Boxed Version

ARC SYSTEM WORKS to Launch “Double Dragon Collection” on Nintendo Switch Platform

The Asian branch of publisher ARC SYSTEM WORKS has announced that it will be launching the “Double Dragon” series on the Nintendo Switch platform on November 9. The collection includes popular titles such as “Double Dragon” and “Double Dragon Advance”, along with other games from the beloved series.

The “Double Dragon” series, which gained immense popularity in the 1980s, is a side-scrolling action game loved by players worldwide. It follows the adventures of Billy as he embarks on a quest to rescue his kidnapped lover Marianne and his twin brother Jimmy.

To mark the occasion, ARC SYSTEM WORKS will release “Super Double Dragon”, which is the first port of the game in 30 years. Additionally, “Double Dragon Advance”, considered a masterpiece of the series, will be available for digital download. Both games are set to launch on November 9.

In addition to these two titles, the “Double Dragon Collection” will also include “Double Dragon”, “Double Dragon II”, “Double Dragon III”, and “Double Dragon IV”, making it a total of six games in one collection. This comprehensive package is sure to thrill fans of the series.

The Chinese physical boxed version of “Double Dragon Collection” is currently available for pre-order at various game stores, both physical and online. The pre-order period will last until November 7. As a bonus, a limited number of purchasers will receive a replacement cover featuring artwork from the “Double Dragon” series.

Excitingly, the Chinese physical boxed version of “Double Dragon Collection” comes with a double cover. One of the covers is specially designed with the theme of the main visual, created by the talented illustrator “hncl”. Players can choose their favorite design to adorn their copy of “Double Dragon Collection”.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive the excitement of the classic “Double Dragon” series. With new additions and exclusive bonuses, the Nintendo Switch version promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Pre-order your copy of “Double Dragon Collection” today and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure.

