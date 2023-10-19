Home » Eleven-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in the Nordhausen district
News

Eleven-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in the Nordhausen district

by admin
Eleven-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in the Nordhausen district

An eleven-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in the Nordhausen district on Wednesday evening. As the police said, the girl was riding her bike between Limlingerode and Mackenrode.

An oncoming 18-year-old driver hit the child with his car. It was thrown into an adjacent field. The eleven-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unclear

The driver suffered a shock. It is unclear how the collision could have occurred. According to police, there is no evidence of alcohol or drug influence. The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are being sought.

See also  [Game News]"Kerbal Space Project Enhanced Edition" PS5‧Xbox X|S free upgrade-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games

You may also like

Judge charges Joan Laporta with a crime of...

The Release of Roland Carreño and Other Political...

Mako, the robot surgeon that performs joint replacements...

No majority in sight for Jim Jordan –...

They capture the founder of the MS in...

Recent Earthquakes in California and the Ongoing Threat:...

Istmina: works progress on the Meseta Alta road...

Seizing Time and Optimizing Services: Hua Zhimin Prioritizes...

Win a pension now with the GlücksSpirale: 10,000...

Noboa will travel to Spain to meet with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy