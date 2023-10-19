An eleven-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in the Nordhausen district on Wednesday evening. As the police said, the girl was riding her bike between Limlingerode and Mackenrode.

An oncoming 18-year-old driver hit the child with his car. It was thrown into an adjacent field. The eleven-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unclear

The driver suffered a shock. It is unclear how the collision could have occurred. According to police, there is no evidence of alcohol or drug influence. The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are being sought.

