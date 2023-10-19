Pardubice paid for the new rule. They lost in Belfast and will face Ilves in the Champions League

Belfast (from our correspondent) – The East Bohemians arrived in Belfast in a weakened line-up without Will, Sedlák, Radil, Hyka, Čerešňák and David Musil. The team was supplemented with players from the reserve B team, but it was not noticeable on the ice from the beginning of the game. Pardubice was sent to the management by Martin Kaut, who after six seasons joined the team with his ten years older brother Tomáš. “We had a lot of fun together. The line worked great for us,” said 24-year-old Martin.

In the 13th minute it was already 2:0. It was once again an active sibling formation that set up Jan Kolář’s shot from the blue line. However, Belfast recovered and responded just 32 seconds later. Long came through from the right circle.

Foto: William Cherry/Presseye

Pardubice defender Jan Kolář in a duel with Belfast forward Ciaranen Long

The home team, made up mainly of British and overseas players, suddenly came to life and managed to be a balanced opponent for the favorite. Visiting goalkeeper Milan Klouček had more work to do, but the Giants did not convert power plays or breaks. Even after the second period, the score was 1:2.

However, in the last part, Belfast did not let up in their activity and already took advantage of another numerical advantage. He still covered the first tutu with a great move by Klouček, but after a handsome backhand by Nazarian on Printz, who was alone, he already cashed in.

In addition, Pardubice paid for the new rule of the Champions League, which allows more goals to be scored in one power play. And that’s exactly what Belfast did, and within 43 seconds, they won for the second time. Lake’s pass was unluckily knocked into his own net by defender Tomáš Dvořák. “We didn’t have our heads quite right. Probably due to the fact that we already knew the procedure. But we still wanted to win,” said Kaut grumpily.

Foto: William Cherry/Presseye

Pardubice presented themselves on the ice of Belfast in the 6th round of the hockey Champions League.

The arena was suddenly on its feet, Belfast was awfully close to a valuable scalp. Dynamo pressed in the end, but could not equalize. Huge euphoria broke out in the capital of Northern Ireland despite the fact that the Giants could no longer advance. But they scored a very valuable scalp.

“We have respect for the opponent, but we should beat them every time,” explained Kaut, commenting on Belfast’s tough style. “There were a couple of uncalled fouls. But we knew they wouldn’t really want to play hockey. On the contrary, we made unnecessary fouls and twice played in six. We have to learn from it,” continued the striker.

The players and a hundred fans who set out with the team will have a night journey home. The arrival in Pardubice is not scheduled until half past four in the morning. And already on Friday, East Bohemia hosts Třinec at home. “There is not much time to rest, but from overseas I am used to two matches in two days. I will sleep as long as my body allows. But some teammates will definitely be woken up by small children,” smiled Kaut.

The Champions League will return to Pardubice in mid-November. Due to the loss, Dynamo fell to the 11th position and will challenge the Finnish Ilves, with whom they lost 1:3 on their own ice in the basic group. The team from Tampere consists of the Czech colony with goalkeepers Málk and Hamrla, defender Mašín and forwards Kodytek, Šimon Stránský and Jakub Kos.

The East Bohemians should start at home and play the rematch in the Nokia Arena. “The World Cup was played there, right? I’m looking forward to it, it will be a good test,” believes the winger.

His mood was at least a little lifted by the fact that if Dynamo had won over Belfast, instead of taking a plane to Finland, they would have taken a bus to Třinec. “It’s enough that we play him on Friday and we’ll run into him at least four times in the season,” he added with a smile.

All Czech units eventually head to the north of Europe. Třinec will play against the Swedish team Skelleftea AIK and Vítkovice will challenge another Finnish team Lahti Pelicans.

Hockey Champions League: Belfast Giants – HC Dynamo Pardubice 3:2 (1:2, 0:0, 2:0) Goals and assists: 14. Long (McLeod), 51. Printz (Nazarian, Cooper), 51. Lake ( Long) – 9. M. Kaut (Košťálek, Pavlata), 13. J. Kolář (M. Kaut). Referee: Soos, Sewell – Kisil, Rodger. Exclusion: 2:4. Usage: 2:0. Audience: 4620. Pardubice line-up: Klouček – Košťálek, T. Dvořák, Hrádek, Vála, Bučko, J. Kolář, Chabada – Herčík, T. Zohorna, R. Kousal – Pavlata, T. Kaut, M. Kaut – T. Zeman , Cienciala, Říčka – Vondráček, Poulíček, Mandát. Coach: Varaďa.1.Mannheim6501021:9162.Växjö6420028:12163.Lukko Rauma6500121:14154.Färjestad6410127:12145.Skelleftea6400218:11126.Ilves Tampere6311122:18127.Geneva6310225: 14118.Pelicans Lahti6310223:15119.Vítkovice6221119:141110.Munich6301222:161011.Pardubice6301220 :141012.Třinec6301221:171013.Biel6301220:181014.Innsbruck6300318:26915.Ingolstadt6300313:22916.Rapperswil6211221:22917.Belfast6210310:13818.Tappara Tampere6120318:1 7719.Rouen6200416:26620.Salzburg610149:17421.Stavanger6101414:25422.Bolzano600157:26123.Aalborg600158: 30124.Košice600069:220Composition of eight-final pairs: Adler Mannheim – Rapperswil-Jona LakersVäxjö Lakers – ERC IngolstadtLukko Rauma – InnsbruckFärjestad – EHC BielSkelleftea AIK – OCELÁŘI TŘINECIlves Tampere – DYNAMO PARDUBICEServette Geneva – Red Bull MunichPelicans Lahti – VÍTKOVICE RIDERA

Share this: Facebook

X

