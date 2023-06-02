A viewer detects irregularities in Pasapalabra: “Marcada preferencia”

this is what happened

Pasapalabra is, for years, one of the most important contests on free-to-air television. Not in vain for years he was triumphing on Telecinco conquering the last part of the afternoon. A Supreme Court ruling several months ago forced the main Mediaset chain to stop broadcasting this format that for that reason then Christian Gálvez presented.

It was then when Antena 3 opted for its purchase and it was a more than right decision. Not in vain having that program as much as El Hormiguero has made the news of Vicente Valleés that They are broadcast before and after these successful programs are the most watched of the day.Telecinco tried by all means prevent the escape of spectators that habitually consume this type of contests. But he didn’t get it. He recovered formats such as the Fair Price o Alta Tension which in its day had been very successful in the Mediaset chain and in Cuatro but which they had to pass away on other channels by not achieving the success that was expected of them.

Even more. Telecinco tried to prolong Save Me and the gossip news while he saw how in his competition, more and more spectators joined the contest in which people like Pablo Díaz became famousthe last contestant who got the donut and who took home more than a million euros.

And it is that to a large extent the success of the program is based on that: on having Very loyal viewers to certain contestants who manage to become almost one of the family of those who are on the other side of the small screen. That closeness and kindness is what makes more and more people join the format to try for those contestants to win the highest possible prize.

Since Rafa won the boat of the program, there are many contestants who have gone through the space presented by Roberto Leal and try to fill the huge gap left by the victor and his rival, Orestes.

However, the blue chair has guillotined many aspirants. But it seems that now the program has recovered the essence that hooked millions of viewers. First with Moses. His face has been familiar to many when they have seen him appear as an applicant in the ‘Blue Chair’.

Es Moisés Laguardia, a former contestant on ‘Pasapalabra’ that he has earned his right to face a new opportunity after eliminating Alejandro, who has only resisted one program. Moisés is 37 years old and is from Alfaro, in La Rioja. With a degree in Economics, he works as an accountant… and has already participated several times in a previous stage of ‘Pasapalabra’.

The first time he competed was in December 2014, during 9 programs, in which he took 9,000 euros. Later, she returned for a special championship in the summer of 2016.

In May 2017, tied against a very young Pablo Díaz in a special program with which he won the possibility of competing again, which happened with his most remembered participation. It was in 2018. She resisted two months, a total of 37 programs in which she took 33,600 euros.

Since then, has continued to prepare and, even, we have been able to see him in the calls that another dear ex-contestant, Nacho Mangut, has made through a social network. In one of the videos, he can be seen facing Luis de Lama… and under the watchful eye of Orestes!

Is now Fernando’s turn, who is becoming the revelation of ‘Pasapalabra’. He has a victory and a draw, as Roberto Leal has summarized. “A quite correct ratio”, the Galician has assessed, satisfied.

is the first time participating in a television contest and, despite his apparent initial shyness, he’s playing as brilliantly as his resume. the presenter He told it when giving him a new welcome: “You are studying for a doctorate in Statistics and Genetics, you work at the USC (University of Santiago de Compostela) as a researcher and also at the IDIS (Health Research Institute of Santiago)”.

Fernando has joked that Roberto was “very well informed”: “Because you told me,” the presenter replied. As if that were not enough, now add his participation in ‘Pasapalabra’.

Nevertheless, as was the case with the duels between Rafa and Orestesthe audience has detected their particular ‘irregularities’ in terms of the questions of the rosco of each contestant. “Marked preference towards Moises!!!”, complained a spectator. A phrase that, as we said, also occurred with the titanic duel of the two contestants already mentioned. At the moment the duel continues and the question that is around everyone is, will we return to the epic of Orestes and Rafa?