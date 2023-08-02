Wanda Nara’s Battle with Illness: Her Shocking Discovery and Determination to Fight

Argentine journalist Angel de Brito recently disclosed some new details regarding the health condition of Wanda Nara, the wife of footballer Mauro Icardi. Nara shared her first account of the illness with de Brito, revealing how she found out about her diagnosis.

Nara explained that she discovered her illness through television while she was in the hospital. Initially, she was unaware of her condition and became alarmed when the nurses started crying and hugging her. She feared that she was on the verge of death but had not been informed. Confused and panicked, Nara expressed her worries about the situation.

Furthermore, de Brito mentioned that Icardi had considered quitting football due to the distress caused by his wife’s illness. Although he did not disclose the exact nature of her disease, de Brito stated that Nara is still in shock and trying to grasp the reality of her diagnosis.

On July 14, Nara was admitted to a hospital in Buenos Aires, sparking speculation in the Argentine media that she had leukemia. However, her family did not confirm the diagnosis, causing additional confusion. Nara herself later clarified on her Instagram profile that she was still awaiting test results and that assumptions about her condition were premature.

Shortly after, Nara accompanied her husband to Istanbul as he joined Galatasaray with a transfer fee of 10 million euros from PSG. The couple received an overwhelming welcome from the fans, who displayed numerous banners dedicated to Nara. Amidst the joyous reception, Nara’s focus remained on her health and her family.

De Brito revealed that Nara commenced her treatment in the second Argentine clinic she visited for further tests. She expressed her intention to continue her treatment with a doctor recommended by Susana Giménez, a well-known Argentine television presenter. Nara plans to address her illness publicly upon her return to Buenos Aires. For now, she is prioritizing her well-being and her family. Nara expressed her satisfaction with the treatment she received at the clinic where she was diagnosed.

For more information regarding Wanda Nara’s illness and her journey, you can read the full article on ANSA.it.

