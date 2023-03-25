Ansa In the war between Russia and Ukraine there is a new front that unites the two sides. It is the rush of soldiers to donate sperm, to allow the wives of those who will not return home to procreate. Having certain numbers is not easy, but the phenomenon has been known for several weeks. At the end of December, Moscow had made the possibility of donating sperm frozen in a cryobank free for soldiers called up to fight.

Moscow and free access to treatment The decision was immediately relaunched by Tass, the Russian state agency: “The families of those who have been called up for military service will have free access to infertility treatment and the storage of biomaterial in a cryobank”. At the announcement, he writes

The dayhad responded in large numbers and according to Fontanka, a website in St. Petersburg, there had been an unusual boom in requests for the freezing of their reproductive cells.

In Kiev there is a soldier in 40% of assisted couples Even among the ranks of Kiev, many would have chosen this path. “Transmitting and protecting our genetic heritage is a right and at the same time a way to resist the genocide carried out by the Russians”, explained the lawyer Olena Babich, who deals with issues related to assisted reproduction. In Ukraine, donation has been free for some time and also the assisted fertilization process provides for strong concessions. Here, where the clinics have always been the destination of many foreign couples, today it is Ukrainian families who ask for help. At the “Mother and Child” clinic in Kiev, 40% of assisted couples have a soldier. At IVmed, also in the capital, there would be about 150 soldiers who donated and 50 conceptions.

