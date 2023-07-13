War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 13 July. DIRECT

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has ruled out the possibility of any compromise on the territories in the context of possible negotiations with Russia in exchange for Kiev’s future NATO membership. “We will never exchange any status for any of our territories, even if it is a village where a grandfather lives,” Zelensky said yesterday at the end of the NATO summit in Vilnius. “We are returning home with a good result for our country and, very importantly, for our soldiers,” the Ukrainian president also wrote on Telegram on his return from the NATO summit in Vilnius. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied media reports that official peace talks in Ukraine could be held this month. “We have not received any indication of this. There are reasons to believe that this is fake news, considering the persistent intention of Kiev and its Western referents to escalate hostilities,” Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper online Lenta.ru. nn

Le forze ucraine hanno abbattuto nella notte una decina di droni russi sui cieli di Kiev nel corso del terzo attacco aereo lanciato da Mosca sulla capitale in tre giorni: lo ha reso noto su Telegram l’amministrazione militare della città, come riporta Ukrinform. “Il 505esimo giorno dell’invasione su vasta scala della Federazione Russa in Ucraina. Per il terzo giorno consecutivo, Kiev viene attaccata dalle munizioni di sbarramento degli Shahed – ha affermato il capo dell’amministrazione militare della città, Sergiy Popko -. Questa notte c’è stato un massiccio attacco di droni iraniani. I velivoli senza equipaggio sono entrati nella capitale da diverse direzioni. Circa una decina di obiettivi nemici sono stati identificati e distrutti dalle forze e dai mezzi di difesa aerea nello spazio aereo di Kiev”. Come riportato in precedenza, nell’attacco un civile ha perso la vita e altri quattro sono rimasti feriti, due dei quali sono stati ricoverati in ospedale. Popko ha precisato che questi ultimi sono una ragazza di 19 anni e un uomo di 23 anni, entrambi colpiti da schegge di vetro

“,”postId”:”7044b0f5-4036-404c-8d78-dbcb570f0cdb”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T06:59:26.195Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 08:59:26+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Attacco con droni nella notte su Kiev, un morto”,”content”:”

È di un morto il bilancio dei raid notturni condotti nella notte su Kiev. Lo ha riferito l’emittente locale Suspilne, precisando che la vittima degli attacchi è stata registrata nel quartiere Podilsky. Le forze armate ucraine, intanto, hanno annunciato di aver distrutto una decina di droni kamikaze ‘Shahed’ di fabbricazione iraniana.

“,”postId”:”c45fd708-32db-4401-adb7-349ab381fc15″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T06:23:08.190Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 08:23:08+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lavrov: “F-16 in Ucraina come minaccia nucleare per Mosca””,”content”:”

Gli F-16 in Ucraina rappresenteranno una minaccia “nucleare” per Mosca. Lo afferma il ministro russo degli Esteri, Sergei Lavrov.

“,”postId”:”b5f03c05-2e27-4be1-a8e8-9c662d85f30f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T06:05:54.345Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 08:05:54+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lavrov: “Occidente crea minaccia esistenziale a Russia””,”content”:”

L’Occidente, con le sue azioni, crea una “minaccia esistenziale” per la Russia, che si difenderà con tutti i mezzi “disponibili”. Lo ha affermato il ministro degli Esteri russo, Sergei Lavrov, in un’intervista al giornale online ‘Lenta.ru’.

n”Dopo il lancio dell’operazione militare speciale, gli Stati Uniti e altri Paesi della Nato e dell’Ue hanno intensificato fortemente la guerra ibrida contro la Russia lanciata nel 2014. I passi aggressivi di questi Stati ostili creano una minaccia esistenziale per la Russia. Su questo non c’è dubbio”, ha sottolineato il capo della diplomazia russa.

“,”postId”:”e101cc8b-28b8-4781-baab-ea7a69fddba2″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T05:48:57.404Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 07:48:57+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Mosca risponderà “con tutti i mezzi” a minacce Nato “,”content”:”

La Russia risponderà con tutti i mezzi a sua disposizione alle sfide e alle minacce alla sua sicurezza e i suoi interessi, scaturiti dal vertice della Nato di Vilnius, i cui risultati dimostrano che l’Alleanza Atlantica è tornato agli schemi della Guerra Fredda. Lo fa sapere il ministero degli Esteri, a Mosca, all’indomani della ‘due giorni’ in Lituania.”I risultati del vertice di Vilnius saranno attentamente analizzati. Tenendo conto delle sfide identificate e delle minacce alla sicurezza e agli interessi della Russia, risponderemo in modo tempestivo e appropriato utilizzando tutti i mezzi e i metodi a nostra disposizione”, si legge nella nota.

“,”postId”:”bd2c9ee5-99f0-4e3a-a300-b9667cc47e5d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T05:42:19.904Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 07:42:19+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kiev: “Abbattuti 20 droni e due missili in terza notte di attacchi””,”content”:”

Le autorità ucraine affermano di aver abbattuto durante la notte 20 droni russi e due missili da crociera nella terza notte di attacchi a Kiev e altrove nel paese. “È stata un’operazione di difesa aerea di successo”, ha detto il portavoce dell’aeronautica Yuriy Ignat. “Venti Shahed sono stati distrutti, ovvero tutti quelli lanciati sono stati abbattuti. Oltre a due missili da crociera Kalib”, ha aggiunto.

“,”postId”:”d9b84517-fc4b-4204-8f09-c42b214d63ef”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T04:55:20.730Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 06:55:20+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Zelensky: “Nessun compromesso territoriale sulla Nato””,”content”:”

“Non scambieremo mai alcuno status per nessuno dei nostri territori, anche se si tratta di un villaggio in cui vive un nonno”. Lo ha detto Zelensky ieri al termine del vertice della Nato di Vilnius, chiarendo che il processo di adesione alla Alleanza Atlantica non passerà per il sacrificio di territori ucraini in favore di Mosca.

“,”postId”:”750e3d5a-eba1-4c93-a165-e010aaeaa03d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-13T04:52:51.326Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-13 06:52:51+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lavrov: Fake news voci di un colloquio di pace a luglio””,”content”:”

Non ci sarà alcun colloquio di pace tra Mosca e Kiev a luglio. In un’intervista al quotidiano online Lenta.ru. il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov smentisce le voci di una ripresa delle trattative. Le informazioni su possibili colloqui di pace sull’Ucraina a luglio sono false, poichè Kiev e i suoi responsabili occidentali continuano a seguire la strada dell’escalation delle ostilità, ha dichiarato Lavrov. “Non abbiamo ricevuto alcuna indicazione in merito. Ci sono ragioni per ritenere che si tratti di una fake news, vista la persistente intenzione di Kiev e dei suoi referenti occidentali di inasprire le ostilita'”, ha dichiarato Lavrov.

Kiev: "Down a dozen drones in the attack on the capital"

Ukrainian forces shot down a dozen Russian drones over the skies of Kiev overnight during the third airstrike launched by Moscow on the capital in three days, the city’s military administration announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “The 505th day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For the third day in a row, Kiev is attacked by barrage ammunition from the Shaheds,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Sergiy Popko. “It was a massive attack by Iranian drones. Unmanned aircraft entered the capital from different directions. About a dozen enemy targets were identified and destroyed by air defense forces and assets in Kiev’s airspace.” As previously reported, one civilian was killed in the attack and four others were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. Popko specified that the latter are a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, both hit by glass shards

Drone attack on Kiev in the night, one dead

The death toll from the night raids carried out on Kiev during the night is one dead. This was reported by the local Suspilne broadcaster, specifying that the victim of the attacks was recorded in the Podilsky district. The Ukrainian armed forces, meanwhile, have announced that they have destroyed a dozen Iranian-made ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drones.

Lavrov: "F-16 in Ukraine as a nuclear threat to Moscow"

F-16s in Ukraine will pose a “nuclear” threat to Moscow. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov: "West creates existential threat to Russia"

The West, by its actions, creates an “existential threat” to Russia, which will defend itself by all “available” means. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the online newspaper ‘Lenta.ru’.

“After the launch of the special military operation, the United States and other NATO and EU countries have strongly escalated the hybrid war against Russia launched in 2014. The aggressive steps of these hostile states create an existential threat to Russia. There is no doubt about that,” the head of Russian diplomacy stressed.

Moscow will respond "by all means" to NATO threats

Russia will respond with all the means at its disposal to the challenges and threats to its security and its interests, arising from the NATO summit in Vilnius, the results of which show that the Atlantic Alliance has returned to the patterns of the Cold War. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, the day after the ‘two days’ in Lithuania. “The results of the Vilnius summit will be carefully analysed. Taking into account the identified challenges and threats to Russia’s security and interests, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner using all means and methods at our disposal,” the statement reads.

Kiev: "20 drones and two missiles shot down in third night of attacks"

Ukrainian authorities say they shot down 20 Russian drones and two cruise missiles overnight in the third night of attacks in Kiev and elsewhere in the country. “It was a successful air defense operation,” Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. “Twenty Shahed were destroyed, that is, all those launched were shot down. As well as two Kalib cruise missiles,” he added.

Zelensky: "No territorial compromise on NATO"

“We will never trade any status for any of our territories, even if it is a village where a grandfather lives.” Zelensky said it yesterday at the end of the NATO summit in Vilnius, clarifying that the process of accession to the Atlantic Alliance will not involve the sacrifice of Ukrainian territories in favor of Moscow.

Lavrov: Fake news rumors of a peace talks in July"

There will be no peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in July. In an interview with the online newspaper Lenta.ru. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies rumors of a resumption of negotiations. Information about possible peace talks with Ukraine in July is false, as Kiev and its Western officials continue to pursue the path of escalating hostilities, Lavrov said. “We have not received any indication on the matter. There are reasons to believe that this is fake news, given the persistent intention of Kiev and its Western representatives to escalate hostilities”, declared Lavrov.

