Wow 775, how is the Italian electric city scooter going?

It’s called Wow but the start-up that produces the 775 (5,800 euros), L3e electric scooter designed for getting around town is Italian (based in Lazzate, MB); the price list also includes the 774 – L1e model – less powerful, but drivable by 14 year olds. In figures, it is 5.0 kW and 85 km/h for the Wow 775 and 4.0 kW and 45 km/h for the Wow 774. Both have in common the stowage system of the two lithium-ion electric batteries weighing 9 kg each (Plus version, to be preferred for the greater autonomy offered), protected by external compartments in aluminum and placed on the sides of the saddle and removable by sliding them out from behind, after having unlocked the rear saddle portion. Different powers, different batteries for the two models: the batteries have, in fact, a voltage of 72V and a capacity of 32Ah/2.3 kWh for the 774 with Standard battery and 42Ah/3.0 kWh for the 775 with Plus battery The time required for a complete recharge, from empty, is approximately five hours, for a declared range of up to 110 km for the 774 (with Plus battery) and 95 km for the 775.

Wow 775, the Italian electric city scooter

Motorcycle cycling. The brushless synchronous electric motor, with toothed belt drive, is centrally mounted in the rear swingarm, and not in the wheel hub as is the case in most electric scooters. There are three driving modes: Eco with a top speed of 45 km/h, City (75 km/h) and Sport (85 km). The chassis is “motorcycle-like”: double cradle steel frame, 16” wheels, telescopic fork with 36 mm stems, hydraulic monoshock absorber and double 220 mm disc brake with combined CBS braking. There is also an electronic braking system activated by a button on the handlebar which transforms 80% of the kinetic energy into battery recharging. The Wow are light vehicles, designed to speed up and simplify city travel: their weight in running order also proves this, 93 kg for the 774 and 95 kg for the 775.

The road test. We tested the most powerful model, the 775, for a couple of weeks. The riding position is comfortable, with plenty of legroom (even for the tallest ones): legs bent at 90°, back vertical, arms relaxed. The flat platform is almost a must for a city scooter: it is used to carry shopping bags and bottles (but not small children hanging from the handlebars, as someone still unconsciously does: they have to sit in the back). Unfortunately, the side stand, present in the previous version, was absent in the tested specimen: a pity, because it is a very convenient accessory on short stops in which one is always forced to put the scooter on the central stand. Under the saddle, which is split, there is a 50-litre compartment where a Jet helmet and a bag or even two Jets, if they are not bulky, fit. Pressing the button on the remote control unlocks the switch in the rear shield: just turn it to set off by pressing the accelerator, all in absolute silence. Acceleration is brilliant in the three driving modes up to just over 30km/h (the Sport, of course, is more lively), but we didn’t detect the strong acceleration present on other models, probably to save energy. In any case, it maneuvers through traffic very well. But what differentiates the Wow 775 from other scooters is the well-designed chassis: when driving and on potholes, the sturdiness of the frame and suspension is appreciated, even when traveling with a passenger (the Wow 775 is equivalent to a 125 cc engine).

The brakes are adequate for the weight and performance of the 775, even if the lack of ABS is felt when driving on wet cobbles. As for the push-button regenerative braking, we found it impractical: it would be better to entrust it to the brake lever and always use it. On the other hand, the presence of reverse gear (there is a dedicated button) which allows you to get out of downhill parking spaces is good. Finally, a note on range: the 95 km declared by the manufacturer are difficult to obtain in the city, where you often accelerate at full throttle, but 60-70 km/h are an achievable value.