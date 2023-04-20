War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Late Wednesday evening in the sky of Kiev a sudden bright flash of a flying object: for the Ukrainian military forces it could be the fall on the Earth of a satellite of the Nasa. But the American body holds back: “When there was that glow, ours was still in orbit”. The Minister of Agriculture of the Romania meanwhile he asked Ukraine to limit exports of cereals. For the moment, while increasing controls, Bucharest will continue to ensure the transit of cereals to third countries as a sign of support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Florida, a US citizen and a Belarusian arrested for violating sanctions against Russia
An American businessman, John Unsalan41, from Orlando, and a Belarusian citizen, Sergey Karpushkin46, were arrested in Florida and accused of violating US sanctions in a plan to purchase over 150 million dollars in materials for steelmaking by an exiled Ukrainian oligarch accused of funding separatist groups backed by Russia in eastern Ukraine. “John Unsalan’s arrest should serve as a warning to those seeking to do business with sanctioned individuals or entities that endanger the security of the United States and our allies,” the US Attorney General said in a statement. Merrick Garland.
Mayor of Kiev: “Moscow has not given up on the capital”
The Russians have not changed their minds about the capture of Kievand the Ukrainian capital is ready to defend itself much better than a year ago: the mayor of the city said, Vitalii Klitschko, in an interview with Voice of America. “Kiev was and remains the aggressor’s target. Kiev is the heart. Kiev is the capital. And that’s why we are doing everything to foresee various scenarios, even the worst,” said Klitschko. “Kiev is now much better protected than a month ago, six months ago, even more than a year ago. Now there is a control system, a system of checkpoints, modern weapons and already our Armed Forces are much stronger than a year ago. They are prepared, armed and even a more detailed program has been developed to protect Kiev from aggression,” he stressed.
NASA denies the Ukrainian forces: “Our satellite was still in orbit at that time”
The glow in the sky over Kiev with a falling luminous object was attributed by the Ukrainian military to the fall of a NASA satellite to Earth. The Ukrainian Air Force also said the flash was “related to a satellite/meteorite fall”. The US space agency had announced earlier this week that the satellite Rhessi, weighing about 300 kg, would have returned to the atmosphere on Wednesday. But now NASA is holding back and saying its satellite hadn’t yet entered the atmosphere at the time of the flash of light seen above. Kiev. And he adds: “No other NASA satellite has re-entered the atmosphere before today”
Ukraine: flash in the sky over Kiev, it was a NASA satellite
The fall of a NASA satellite caused the glow in the sky of the Ukrainian capital Kiev which has aroused numerous reactions on social platforms. This was reported by the local military administration. “According to initial information,” said the head of the military administration of Kiev, “the phenomenon is the consequence of the fall of a NASA satellite on Earth”. The US space agency had already announced earlier this week that a satellite weighing around 300 kilograms would reenter the atmosphere at an unspecified time on Wednesday. The Rhessi satellite, used for observing solar flares, had been launched into low Earth orbit in 2002 and ceased use in 2018. The skyglow was not followed by any explosions. The alarm was still triggered, even though the air defense did not go into action.
Romania also wants to limit the import of Ukrainian wheat
The Minister of Agriculture of the RomaniaPetre Daea, officially asked theUkraine solutions to limit exports of wheat and sunflower seeds and canola. The request tends to protect Romanian producers and Daea has made it known that the Romania will implement additional security measures for vehicles passing through Romanian territory and transporting cereals to third countries. However, for the moment, while increasing controls, it will continue to ensure the transit of cereals to third countries and on traditional trade routes as a sign of support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The decisions of the European Commission are awaited, called to intervene under pressure also from Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia.
What Ukraine produces and why Kiev’s grain is critical
by Eugenio Occorsio