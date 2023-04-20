War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Mayor of Kiev: “Moscow has not given up on the capital”

The Russians have not changed their minds about the capture of Kievand the Ukrainian capital is ready to defend itself much better than a year ago: the mayor of the city said, Vitalii Klitschko, in an interview with Voice of America. “Kiev was and remains the aggressor’s target. Kiev is the heart. Kiev is the capital. And that’s why we are doing everything to foresee various scenarios, even the worst,” said Klitschko. “Kiev is now much better protected than a month ago, six months ago, even more than a year ago. Now there is a control system, a system of checkpoints, modern weapons and already our Armed Forces are much stronger than a year ago. They are prepared, armed and even a more detailed program has been developed to protect Kiev from aggression,” he stressed.