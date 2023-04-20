He Liangjun emphasized on creating a clean and upright political ecology at the work meeting on the construction of party style and clean government and the deepening of ability and work style in the provincial direct publicity and cultural system

He Liangjun emphasized at the work meeting on the construction of party style and clean government in the provincial publicity and cultural system and the deepening of ability and work style construction

News from our newspaper on the 19th (Reporter Wang Xiaodan)On the 19th, the work conference on the construction of party style and clean government and the deepening of ability and work style of the provincial publicity and cultural system was held in Harbin. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implemented the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the second plenary session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the deployment of the province’s work conference on deepening capacity and work style, and summarized the work of building a clean and honest government in 2022. Research and deploy key tasks for the next step. He Liangjun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

He Liangjun pointed out that in the past year, all units of the provincial propaganda and cultural system adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, firmly supported the “two establishments” and firmly achieved the “two maintenances”. The fight against corruption has made new progress and new results. This year, it is necessary to further improve the political position, strengthen political responsibility, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and mission of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and escort the high-quality revitalization and development of Longjiang with new achievements in the construction of party style and clean government.

He Liangjun emphasized that in accordance with the central decision-making deployment and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, we should deepen the construction of ability and work style, boost the entrepreneurial spirit of officers, enhance their work skills, carry out in-depth education on themes, promote the style of investigation and research, and carry out the “work implementation year” activity solidly , with greater determination, greater strength, and more concrete measures to do a good job in comprehensively and strictly administering the party. It is necessary to persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, strengthen supervision and discipline enforcement, strictly abide by political discipline and rules, improve and improve the supervision system, and continue to deepen the work of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, so as to contribute to the overall revitalization, development and modernization of Longjiang Make new and greater contributions to the construction of a strong province.