Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide was originally scheduled to release on PC and Xbox Series S/X in September, and will be included in Game Pass starting on Day 1. But as time went on, as the launch approached, and we really didn’t get any signs of life, we started to worry that it might not happen, and it did. At the end of last month, it was confirmed that it would be delayed until November 30.

But that’s only for PC gamers. Xbox gamers will“Soon after”Enjoy a brutal adventure, which may mean it won’t even come this year. Well, luckily, until then, there’s still a way to play Xbox games. More precisely this week. Swedish developer Fatshark confirmed on Twitter that they will be running two closed Xbox beta tests on August 12.

If that sounds interesting, head that way, keep your fingers crossed, and they’ll choose you.

Will you try your luck and see if you can get a head start in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide?