Wash laundry properly: Which detergent cleans? | > – Guide

Status: 05/11/2023 10:33 a.m 30, 60 or 90 degrees? Washing powder, liquid detergent or washing capsules? Washing is almost a science. In this way, laundry is cleaned thoroughly, economically and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Before the washing drum turns, consumers have to make many decisions: Which detergent should it be? What packaging should you buy it in: compact or large? At what temperature does it work best? And which washing program is the right one?

The right detergent for every wash

heavy duty detergent cleans all white and easy-care textiles. Bleaching agents and optical brighteners in the powder ensure that white laundry turns white again – or stays white. That’s why you shouldn’t use it for colored laundry.

Colored clothing should be paired with one instead Colorwaschmittel getting washed. It cares for the colors and fibers. In addition, a dye transfer inhibitor ensures that the dye does not come off and settle on other fabrics.

Similar to color detergents work Detergent for delicates, which make the water foam more. They contain no brighteners, bleaches and enzymes and are suitable for delicate fabrics such as silk.

Whoever washes wool comes at a wool detergent not around. Because wool is very similar to human hair, its composition is comparable to shampoo. The enzymes in conventional detergents would destroy the wool fibres.

Powder, liquid detergent or capsules?

Detergents are available in powder, liquid or capsule form. Washing capsules, also known as caps or pads, are small gel cushions filled with liquid detergent. Liquid detergents and thus also washing capsules contain more washing-active substances (surfactants) than washing powder. Liquid detergents filled in large bottles contain preservatives so that microorganisms cannot multiply in them. This is harmful to water and the environment.

Experts therefore recommend washing powder. The washing performance of color powder detergents is also slightly better than that of liquid detergents, which can cover the laundry with a gray haze over time. Powder has the disadvantage that the zeolites used to soften the water can leave white spots on the laundry.

Tips for the perfect wash

Never at 90 degrees: Temperatures above 60 degrees prevent the washing enzymes in the detergents from being able to develop their full effect – they are destroyed and become ineffective at the high temperatures.

temperature as low as possible: Up to 90 percent of the energy consumed is used to heat the water. Even 60 degrees is only necessary if there is an infectious disease in the household or particularly sensitive residents. 30 degrees is enough to kill most germs.

Washing longer saves energy: It is better to choose a longer wash cycle at a lower temperature – the laundry is just as clean and you save a lot of energy. Washing for three hours at 30 degrees brings a similar washing performance as one hour at 60 degrees, but saves half the energy. The water does not need to be heated up that much and the detergent has enough time to work.

Watch out for bacteria: Washing at lower temperatures has one disadvantage: germs can form in the machine, causing bad smells. To prevent this, run a 60 degree wash once a month and – important – use a heavy-duty detergent powder. This contains bleach and is particularly effective at killing germs. Also clean the powder compartment regularly and leave the door open as often as possible.

Don’t be afraid of skidding: Cotton hardly suffers during the spin cycle, since the textiles do not rub against each other, but are pressed firmly against the drum of the washing machine during the spin cycle. And the energy consumption when spinning is lower than when wet laundry has to spend a longer time in the dryer. The disadvantage, however, is that spinning causes laundry to crease.

Fabric softener can harm the environment

Fabric softeners not only make the laundry soft, they also give it a floral scent. When washing, the fabric softener only gets into the laundry in the last rinse cycle. The agent settles on the fibers and is no longer rinsed off. This means that towels, for example, don’t dry as well afterwards. Fabric softeners are also problematic with regard to the environment because they can pollute water. They contain cationic surfactants and fragrances that are difficult to biodegrade. Tip: Laundry is best dried in the fresh air. Wearing it automatically softens it.

Softener in heavy-duty detergent is usually sufficient

Additional softeners usually do not have to be put in the washing machine either. If you follow the dosage instructions on the package exactly, the softeners contained in the detergent are sufficient. It only makes sense to use it if the water is very hard. You can find out the water hardness from the local water supplier.

