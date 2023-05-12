Watches: the detail that can cost you everything, here’s the mistake not to make

Are you also a watch lover and can’t do without it? Here’s the mistake you shouldn’t make when buying one.

‎Many people like to buy new straps to change the look of their watch, but the fact is that we often have no interest in figuring out which spring bar we should use. You could spend hours studying spring bar datasheets, ordering them, testing them, and through trial and error, learn so many things. Nestled between the lugs, the spring bar keeps the strap attached to the watch. This contraption is unchanged as a cylinder encapsulating a spring compressed by two sliding pins on each end.

If you compress the pin, the spring bar will pop out; slide it between the fins and relieve the pressure; it will wrap well in small holes drilled in the lugs. It’s an elegant solution to the problem of securely attaching the bands to the watch head. However, this small, cheap piece of metal fails easily. The tip diameter, bar diameter, construction method, and material all contribute to the reliability of spring bars.

What is the best spring bar for watches?

‎Spring bars are cheap, that’s for sure. They can be found on Amazon for about $0.01 each. One must make sure that the supplier is reputable e whether the spring bars are constructed of 304L or 316L stainless steel. If the inner spring is not made of this metal, you risk internal rust and premature failure. Some suggest replacing the spring bars every 6-12 months.‎

Most watches rely on single or double flanged spring bars that are easily removed. However, there are specialized spring bars, such as those without shoulders, made for watches with drilled lugs: the advantage is that they can act as a semi-permanent bar between the lugs; if the spring inside them fails, they are designed to stay inside the lugs. Seiko grease bars they are larger diameter “fat” spring bars made to be tough and ISO rated up to 50 lbs. of pressure.

First measure the distance between the lugs and make sure you order the correct length.‎ The average diameter‎‎ is the thick center of the spring bar. Choosing the correct diameter generally boils down to using the thickest diameter which will ensure the ability to slide the spring bar into a bracelet, strap hole, or where there is enough space between the spring bar and case to slide in a single step strap.‎

‎The tip diameter is the only direct point of contact between the mainspring bar and the watch. If the diameter of the bit is too narrow, it creates space and can break. One way to check the fit is to move the bars back and forth; if there is movement it means that there is a tunnel between the holes in the lugs and the tips of the bars. You can search for bars on eBay or Amazon. You can also purchase Swiss-made spring bars in 100% stainless steel at Otto Frei and Esslinger.