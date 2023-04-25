Water is life: why drinking is so important to me

I’m lucky because I’ve loved drinking water since I was a child. But I also know many people who find it difficult to meet their fluid requirements with water.

Personally, I feel the direct effects of a lack of water immediately. If I ignore the first feeling of thirst, my lips dry out so much that no care stick in the world can do it better and the reduced saliva production causes a very unpleasant feeling in the mouth. Then I have to drink a sip of water.

And that brings me to the topic: a sip of water – and by that I don’t mean a liter, but really a sip.

Drink water: The right question is not “if” but “how”

It is well known that you die of thirst after three to four days without water. Most people know the optimal daily drinking amounts. But the water requirement is like one

current study

occupied, nevertheless a highly individual matter. I feel the same way.

The investigations carried out as part of the study showed that the optimal daily amount to drink depends on many factors, such as size, body fat percentage, level of training, age, lifestyle, social status and also climatic conditions. From this I conclude that you can learn to listen to your body.

You can remember the rule of thumb 30 milliliters of liquid per day and kilogram of body weight and it is certainly not badly served with it, but there is no point in drinking as much as possible in a short time. The body cannot absorb more than 0.5 – 0.8 liters per hour anyway. It also cannot store the excess liquid. So rather drink in small units and continuously. If you internalize this and know how to interpret the signs of dehydration, a lot has already been done for a healthy and long life.

What happens if I drink too little

I want to grow old in good health and I think staying hydrated is a big part of that.

As mentioned above, I first notice a lack of water dry lips and mucous membranes. If I don’t react then, I can watch my skin becoming drier and colorless day by day. A sign of poor oxygenation. That’s just the obvious.

However, most of the negative effects are not visible to the naked eye. While I “only” feel unconcentrated and tired and maybe have a headache, my organs are less well supplied with oxygen, the blood flows more slowly and becomes thicker and my cells are running out of strength. Digestion also only works on the back burner.

Water is just as important for cell renewal as it is for nutrient transport. After all, the body consists of around 70% valuable water. And because he still isn’t able to store it, I have to give him his “fuel” consistently, regularly and in the right units. Yes, I have to refuel – the fuel is water.

Large amounts of drinking on individual days bring me just as little positive effects as individual days with a little less liquid cause me harm. I have to pay attention to the continuity and the signals from my body. When I do this, I feel fit and balanced and I increase my wellbeing and longevity.

Drinking water is healthy: think about it too

You don’t have to have water with you wherever you go or stand. This is not necessary. But if I’m going to be away for a longer period of time, I pack a small emergency thermos bottle with plain tap water so that I can take quick countermeasures if I get thirsty. Because I know that I can only “catch up” with great effort when I’m dehydrated.

It’s also become a loving habit for me to keep a large bottle of water handy while I’m working, reading, or whatever I’m doing, so I can easily access it when I feel like it. This is particularly beneficial during high physical exertion or when it is hot.

Take some time and observe your body. You will quickly learn to recognize your individual signs of dehydration before the thirst sets in and the first signs of fatigue appear. If you find it difficult to drink plenty of water, try unsweetened teas. You can enjoy these warm or cold and there is a wide range of flavors to choose from.

And if you refine water with lemon or lime and mint, you are doing something good for your vitamin balance at the same time.

