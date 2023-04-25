Impeachment: strong expectations for Marchi’s statement

Strong expectation concentrates the summons of Hector Daniel Marchi to the Impeachment Commission in the Chamber of Deputies. It is the former official of the Supreme Court that last week he was displaced from his position as Secretary General of Administration by decision of the trio Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda.

Marchi was one of the men who concentrated the greatest power within the Highest Court, since he had, among other things, the management of a million-dollar box of funds. However, in recent weeks he became the protagonist of a fierce confrontation with superiorsthe ministers of the Supreme Court, who are judged in Deputies in the commission to which they will attend.

Final point to the internal: the Supreme Court fired Daniel Marchi, the powerful general administrator

Marchi is expected this Tuesday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. in the annex building of Rivadavia and Riobamba, where the discussion takes place.

In the ruling party there is a strong expectation because his testimony can support the accusation, after this judicial official has criticized the courtiers for not excusing themselves from a judicial lawsuit that confronts him with the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrion.

The now former Secretary General of Administration was ejected from his position after a court decision that took place in the agreement last week, with three votes against a dissent raised by Ricardo Lorenzettithe courtier who brought him to Court more than a decade ago.

Internal in the Court: an official challenged the supreme

After being evicted from his place on the fourth floor of the Palace of Justice on Talcahuano street, Marchi will go to the Federal Chamber of Social Security.

They also quoted Tonón

Marchi’s summons coincides with the stage of the political trial in which the alleged responsibilities in the mismanagement of the Social Work of the Judiciary.

That is why, in addition, the deputies again summoned Aldo Tonónthe man from Maqueda who was in charge of that entity in which Marchi had detected endless irregularities.

Raid on the Obra Social del Poder Judicial in 2021.

Tonón had already been summoned, but he was absent and sent word that he is being investigated in a legal case for the same reason, and that his statements could incriminate him. That is why he requested that he be exempted from participating. However, Carolina Gaillardthe president of the Commission, responded by alleging article 280 of the Procedural Code: “Every person has the public charge of giving a testimonial statement.”

To a large extent, the ejection of Marchi was also explained because this official had prepared a series of audits on the Obra Social that he had delivered to Rosatti and, in turn, Gaillard had requested. The studies gave an account of millionaire irregularities in the Obra Social, among them the loss of 3 billion pesos in 2022, missing 30 thousand medicines and direct purchases, among other issues, according to telam.

Hacking, robberies and judicial mystery: they detected that 82 affidavits from judges are missing

In addition to Marchi and Tonón, the Commission also summoned for this Tuesday Sebatián Cléricilegal secretary of the Supreme Court; a Enrique de Vedia, pro-secretary lawyer; the UBA teacher Gustavo Montanini, a doctor and two people affiliated with Obra Social.

Who is Marchi?

Marchi had landed in the Highest Court at the end of 2003, by the hand of his compatriot, Minister Lorenzetti. Although his role was central in institutional terms, in recent times his name had also resonated because he was the one in charge of an audit in the Social Work of the Judiciaryone of the sources of conflict that broke out in the Court in recent times.

It was at the end of September 2021 when a mismanagement scheme in the social work that was managed by Aldo Tonón, under the orbit of Maqueda. “We started working, we took charge from the first day and I come to work every day, we are full”, Marchi had told PROFILE.

Weeks later, he gave his bosses a harsh report with conclusions such as a one-person board of directors, lack of budgetary system and increasing litigation, all irregular points that were consistent with a complaint.

AS/fl