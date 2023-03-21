news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – 29.4% of families declare that they do not trust drinking tap water in 2022, the figure is stable compared to 2021, albeit in the context of a progressive reduction of concerns compared to twenty years ago (40.1% in 2002). Istat indicates it in the water statistics for the period 2020-2022 on the occasion of World Water Day which occurs on 22 March. There are still significant differences on a territorial level: from 17.3% in the North-East to 58.3% in the Islands. At the regional level, the highest percentages are found in Sicily (61.7%), Calabria (51.1%) and Sardinia (48.6%). (HANDLE).

