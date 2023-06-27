Water retention, 10 remedies to say goodbye to swollen legs

Water retention is a problem that affects millions of women, swollen legs and cellulite are obvious signs of the problem. How to solve it from home.

Holding excess fluids leads to an accumulation of toxins and reduced lymphatic circulation, intoxicating and weighing down the body. It’s not just about aesthetics, there are many disorders that can arise from water retention problems and should not be overlooked.

Water retention is a very common problem, especially in women, which occurs when liquids are not properly eliminated from the body and accumulate in the tissues. This causes swelling, heaviness and often too cellulite. The causes of water retention can be many: sedentary lifestyle, bad diet, hormones, pregnancy, circulatory problemsexcess salt in food and other factors.

Water retention: causes and remedies

To prevent or eliminate this problem, there are simple remedies that can be put into practice on a daily basis, of course if the problem is serious and persists, it is better to contact your doctor to avoid the presence of pathologies. Below we indicate some methods to be applied immediately to counteract fluid retention.

Water retention, swelling, cellulite, here are the solutions – Tantasalute.it Contrary to what one might think, drinking plenty of water helps eliminate excess fluids. Indeed, if the body is dehydrated, the body retains fluids to deal with a possible deficiency. Also, drinking lots of water reduces calorie intake and helps cleanse the liver.Physical exercise is an excellent ally to fight water retention, as it improves blood circulation and helps the body purification through the sweating.Eliminating salt from the diet or limiting its intake helps to counteract excess fluids, why the salt holds water;Furthermore, it is recommended to increase the consumption of fruits and vegetablesas these foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help the body eliminate excess fluids.Try herbal medicine. There are several plants that can help fight water retentionas the dandelionl’horse chestnutil fennel and the green tea. These plants have diuretic and purifying properties that help the body eliminate excess fluids. It is possible to take these plants in the form of supplements, herbal teas or decoctions, always under the advice of your trusted doctor or herbalist. There are some natural remedies that can help eliminate fluid stagnation with localized treatments. Among them is theclay poulticewhich has properties detoxifiers and decongestantsDo not forget the essential oil of lemon to be massaged on the area to be treated in order to help lymphatic circulation and reduce swelling. The draining massage done by skilled hands is an effective and essential technique for eliminate stagnation of liquids and localized fat. Contact professionals in the sector so as not to make the situation worse.