Francesco Renga and Nek together again. There is no Max Pezzali, with them on tour in 2018 and flown alone to the stadiums, but compared to that three-man project there is something more. In addition to a series of concerts, starting from the Arena di Verona announced in September to which a Forum and a tour in theaters have been added, there is an album of unreleased songs on the way, anticipated a few days ago by Â«L’infinito more or less.’ The double celebrations for Nek’s 30-year career and Renga’s 40, including the Timorias, sparked off.

How was the unpublished born?

N: Â«That piece came to me from authors with whom I often collaborate. And then they gave it to him too. We had been exchanging ideas for a while and we thought we’d do it together».

FR: Â«One of the themes of the song is authorship. We often talk about it together: being fathers is our main profession. In Filippo I really feel the sense of family. What matters is that there is no direction or strategy behind it but a flow of energy, music, feeling good together and the desire to shuffle the cards. I feel an explosive energy with him.’

N: Â«That’s why I’m thinking of inviting you to “Dalla strada al scena”, my show on Rai2Â»

You are not authors, but only interpreters this time…

FR: Â«Sign of the times… It no longer makes sense to talk about songwriters in the sense of the old schoolÂ».

N: Â«And then if you feel it on you, it is as if you wrote it yourselfÂ». See also AstraZeneca vaccine, agreement with the EU: legal battle ends

Renga started out as a rocker with Timoria; Nek as an export pop star… Did you snub each other from a distance?

N: «No, I listened to Timoria even if I didn’t know them well. While listening to their “L’uomo che laugh” which I hope we’ll tour, I found a guitar arpeggio a la Soundgarden or Litfiba that rekindled my desire to be in a band. Among other things, in the mid-90s we met at the Esagono, a studio where we were working at the same time. I also shared a joint with Omar Pedrini (guitarist and author of Timoria, ndr)Â».

FR: Â«I must have been sleeping in the van: we were in the ugly, bad phase, in full discomfort, intoxicated by some substance. However, when “Laura isn’t there” came out, a girl who interested me told me that that was the most beautiful song ever written because it had the same interpretation of love as hers».

The most beautiful voice?

N: Â«There is no competition, we are at the service of the songs… The voices are both recognizable and this is an added value. Its vibrato is very distinctive.’

FR: Â«We are both tenors, I more dramatic, he lighter but with precise timing. The focus will be on the magic of his songs sung by me and vice versa.

Does it bother you to be considered a sex symbol?

FR: Â«With the Timoria there was no such thing. I discovered it during the Sanremo of “Angelo”. It’s something I find amusing, bordering on ridiculous.’

N: «As a musician at the beginning I thought that this aspect could obscure the music, but it is also true that I have never hidden that I like to be seen. Now I consider beauty an extra fortune. At 51, I like being physically pleased». See also Covid, here is the group of seven symptoms that reveal the disease. The English study on over 1 million people

When you’re together do you only talk about songs?

FR: Â«When Filippo comes to my house in Brescia, I uncork a sauvignon for him, his favorite wine, and after the dinner I prepare, we settle down on the sofa to watch films like The haunted house with Pozzetto or the other evening even two Fantozzi. The trouble is that we know them by heart and anticipate the jokes».