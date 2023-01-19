Home Health If you are of this age, do not take Tachipirina 1000: here’s which one, be careful
If you are of this age, do not take Tachipirina 1000: here’s which one, be careful

Tachipirina, as we have come to know, is a painkiller and antipyretic drug, which can be purchased without a prescription. The healing essence of Tachipirina is paracetamol. The mechanism of action is related to the inhibition of prostaglandin synthesis, the predominant influence on the thermoregulation center in the hypothalamus and improves heat transfer. Paracetamol, of which Tachipirina is composed, is a generally used medicine that can help in treating pain and decreasing high temperature.

It is usually used to relieve mild to moderate pain, such as headaches, toothaches, sprains, and reduce fever caused by illnesses such as colds and flu. Acetaminophen is almost always recommended as one of the first pain relievers, as it is safe for the vast majority of people and side effects are infrequent. Tachipirina is also a good substitute for aspirin, especially in patients with stomach problems or on anticoagulant therapy. It also has analgesic and antipyretic properties comparable to those of aspirin, while the anti-inflammatory effects are rather scarce.

The drug is considered serene if it can be used correctly and the main risk is associated with potential overdoses, generally the result of unconscious errors. In fact, for this reason it is quite important to refer to the doses recommended by the pediatrician or, in case of doubt, always contact the pediatrician or pharmacist. The intake of Tachipirina 1000 mg is indicated only in adults and children over 15 years of age, therefore watch out for age. It can be taken up to 3 times a day with an interval between administrations of no less than four hours, for a maximum of 3 tablets or 3 sachets a day.

The maximum peak of the analgesic effect is revealed within 1 hour and generally lasts from 4 to 6 hours depending on the format and can decrease the fever in 30 minutes from the start of the administration with a duration of the antipyretic effect of at least 6 hours.

Finally, we tell you that the WHO suggests giving children paracetamol only if they exhibit a fever greater than 38-38.5 °C because the fever still remains a defense mechanism of the body which should not be completely eliminated.

