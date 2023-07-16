Home » Weather forecast, the “heat storm” begins: tropical nights, temperatures up to 47 degrees
Health

Weather forecast, the “heat storm” begins: tropical nights, temperatures up to 47 degrees

by admin
Weather forecast, the “heat storm” begins: tropical nights, temperatures up to 47 degrees

From today begins the week of Charon, the powerful African anticyclone which, like Dante’s infernal guardian, will ferry us into the heart of summer. An authentic “hot storm” will take off with Charon; an exceptional heat storm. Antonio Sanòfounder of the site
www.iLMeteo.it has no doubts. Charon’s super blaze of heat has what it takes to break some historical heat records, such as that of Rome.

The Capital of Italy is already gasping with 34-35°C these days, but today it should reach 37°CMonday 40°C and even Tuesday 42-43°C; it would therefore be a record (given the previous one of 40°C). “It is no coincidence that the Times”, continues Sanò, ”he asked me for information on developments in Rome, calling it the Infernal City”.

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees: “Roma city of hell” by Veronica Stigliani 16 July 2023

But the heat will also hit other cities hard; up to 39-40°C are expected throughout the Po Valley such as in Bologna, Ferrara, Padua, Mantua, Pavia, Alessandria, “only” 37°C in Milan but with stellar humidity rates and record latency temperatures for
via the urban heat island and with over 30°C which can last until midnight, 38-41°C also in the Centre-South as in Florence, Perugia, Caserta, Bari, Catanzaro, Palermo. The highest peaks, however, will be reached in Sardinia (up to 47°C on the zones
southern interiors, especially in Decimomannu in the Cagliari area), in Sicily (45-46°C) and in Puglia (45°C in Foggia).

In addition to the intense heat, you will also have to deal with the high humidity which will make the conditions of physical discomfort worse. An inconvenience that could endanger the health of the most fragile people such as the elderly and children. But if during the day the climate
it will be hot at night, the heat will reign supreme.

See also  We will sleep better at night thanks to this relaxing drink that would reduce insomnia but also anxiety and stomach problems

Tropical nights are expected with Charon, i.e. with temperatures that will never drop below 20-24°C. Beware that in larger and urbanized cities the phenomenon of the release of accumulated heat
from roads and buildings could lead to temperatures up to over 30°C until almost midnight.

Finally, a mention also of the exceptional temperatures of the seas; 30°C is already measured on the surface, a tropical level from the Libyan Sea.

You may also like

in the WEEK for the FIRST time with...

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy