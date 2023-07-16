Weather forecast, the “heat storm” begins: tropical nights, temperatures up to 47 degrees

From today begins the week of Charon, the powerful African anticyclone which, like Dante’s infernal guardian, will ferry us into the heart of summer. An authentic “hot storm” will take off with Charon; an exceptional heat storm. Antonio Sanòfounder of the site

www.iLMeteo.it has no doubts. Charon’s super blaze of heat has what it takes to break some historical heat records, such as that of Rome.

The Capital of Italy is already gasping with 34-35°C these days, but today it should reach 37°CMonday 40°C and even Tuesday 42-43°C; it would therefore be a record (given the previous one of 40°C). “It is no coincidence that the Times”, continues Sanò, ”he asked me for information on developments in Rome, calling it the Infernal City”.

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees: “Roma city of hell” by Veronica Stigliani 16 July 2023

But the heat will also hit other cities hard; up to 39-40°C are expected throughout the Po Valley such as in Bologna, Ferrara, Padua, Mantua, Pavia, Alessandria, “only” 37°C in Milan but with stellar humidity rates and record latency temperatures for

via the urban heat island and with over 30°C which can last until midnight, 38-41°C also in the Centre-South as in Florence, Perugia, Caserta, Bari, Catanzaro, Palermo. The highest peaks, however, will be reached in Sardinia (up to 47°C on the zones

southern interiors, especially in Decimomannu in the Cagliari area), in Sicily (45-46°C) and in Puglia (45°C in Foggia).

In addition to the intense heat, you will also have to deal with the high humidity which will make the conditions of physical discomfort worse. An inconvenience that could endanger the health of the most fragile people such as the elderly and children. But if during the day the climate

it will be hot at night, the heat will reign supreme.

Tropical nights are expected with Charon, i.e. with temperatures that will never drop below 20-24°C. Beware that in larger and urbanized cities the phenomenon of the release of accumulated heat

from roads and buildings could lead to temperatures up to over 30°C until almost midnight.

Finally, a mention also of the exceptional temperatures of the seas; 30°C is already measured on the surface, a tropical level from the Libyan Sea.

