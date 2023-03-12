Posted on March 12, 2023 by KPBaumgardt

Who “the Internet” the question “What is fair chocolate?” finds, among other things, one WDR short film with that very title; The last third of the “educational film” only deals with the production and less with the trading conditions of chocolate, of which nine kilos are consumed per capita and year in Germany.

I came across one earlier this year Blog-Articles the GLS bank, its title “The Chocolate Factory in Ghana” reads. It is told in the form of an interview with the initiator Hendrick Reimers “… the founding story behind fairafric”.

If you now want to reinforce my assertion that “you can taste sustainability”, you might say “you can actually do sustainability to study’ – so let’s state that ‘sustainability’ is no longer a niche topic and that it is currently big steps (and the more quick little ones) are to be made.

Aerial photo: The chocolate production of “Fairafrique” in Ghana in new buildings



The chocolate makers don’t have to hide, they present their product themselves and in a personable way. In the foreground two pieces of my absolute favorite chocolate – 80 percent cocoa and a touch of salt…

“The product itself is the real message” – that’s partly true and applies here, at least in relation to the packaging.

The team, presented in an enclosed flyer.

On the Fairafrique-Homepage it goes on: shop finder, internet shop, further information. Perhaps supplemented with a blog in the future, in which the employees will present their view of the world or enable African-European cultural exchange.

Incidentally, I had shared the chocolate product sample with friends and acquaintances – with an unreservedly positive response. In a small discussion with a test eater, a very good argument was made: the current multi-crisis situation leaves practically no one without a trace, so that savings must and will be made on feel-good and luxury goods. That’s why one or the other bar of good chocolate (again) makes a special gift.

