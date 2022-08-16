This past Friday was a particularly exciting day for any PC user who hasn’t played Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man yet, as the excellent game officially debuts on the platform as the latest PlayStation game to make the jump to PC. While this is a great game that has attracted millions of fans since its debut in 2018, the PC version is designed to really harness the power of the platform and as such has additional performance options and settings that make the game perform better than on PlayStation consoles better – but if you’re interested in what it actually looks like, be sure to read our review here.

If you’d rather see the game in action, you’re in luck, as later today I’ll be diving into the first hour of Spider-Man Remake on PC, where I’ll be looking to take the people of Manhattan from Unlimited Life is rescued from the criminal scum. Be sure to join the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST time to catch the action as it unfolds.