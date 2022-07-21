









Second victim in Veneto due to the West Nile virus. This is another elderly resident in Veneto, to be exact in the province of Padua. The 77-year-old died in the Schiavonia hospital, where he was hospitalized. Suffering from other pathologies, the elderly man was hospitalized with a picture of West Nile encephalitis.

Thus, the number of patients with encephalitis caused by the virus that is transmitted by the bite of a particular species of mosquito rises to 5 in total.

First victim of the West Nile in Ponzano Veneto

The first victim dates back to 15 July, a 73-year-old from Ponzano Veneto who also in this case had other comorbidities. But the number of patients affected by the virus, especially in Veneto, is growing.

Another patient is hospitalized in intensive care in Piove di Sacco, in the province of Padua. Another patient, in the process of improvement, was hospitalized in Schiavonia and a fourth, on the other hand, in the province of Padua.

What is the West Nile virus and how is it transmitted

Nile fever, or West Nile virus, is prevalent mainly in Africa and Western Asia but has recently also been circulating in Europe and Northern Italy.

In most cases it has no or mild symptoms, but in a small percentage (about 1%) it can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, visual disturbances, numbness, seizures , up to paralysis and coma.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and can also affect other mammals.

Countermeasures recommended in Veneto

The health authorities of Veneto, in the most affected areas, have invited mayors and citizens to take a series of measures. Among these, do not abandon objects that can collect rainwater, clean ditches, use repellents and other products to eliminate mosquitoes. A series of recommendations necessary to try to reduce the spread of mosquitoes, the main vector of spread.



Two cases also reported in Piedmont

However, the virus can also be transmitted by receiving infected blood donations. In the province of Padua, two blood donors tested positive at West Nile.

Also in Piedmont, in the provinces of Novara and Vercelli, two cases of positivity to the virus were found. This was reported by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute (Izs) of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta.



