FaraLand (FARA) is a “play to win” multiplayer game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The turn-based RPG game allows players to own NFT fighters and equip them with unique weapons, armor and pets. Read on to learn more about the Faraland project and whether it’s worth it.

What is Faralan (FARA)?

Faraland is an RPG strategy war game for Android and iOS, developed on the blockchain by Vietnamese company MoonKnight Labs. Players control characters from 7 races: Humans, Orcs, Elves, Fairies, Dragonborn, Angels and Demons, each with different abilities, strengths, intelligence and agility, to compete with other players in a universe called Faraland fighting.

This is an innovative project combining NFT technology and gaming experience. Not only are all beautiful digital collectibles created using blockchain technology, but all NFTs in Faraland can also be innovatively integrated into Faraland games at a later date to help add value. Faraland is different from other NFT projects that are dedicated to collecting. Through a number of exciting in-game events, Faraland users can use their NFT heroes in many unique ways, from equipping them with powerful weapons or shiny armor, to engaging them in a variety of exciting battles.

Faraland has a solid and exciting game with a basic and engaging storyline that works with a “win” mechanic that makes Faraland far beyond the regular game. It offers users a variety of options, including reinvesting in the game, making your hero stronger, or withdrawing money. Fundamental to helping Faraland have enough intrinsic value to go further in the future is developing applicable games with engaging gameplay and sustainable economies in complementary ecosystems.

What is Faralan’s goal?

Faraland aims to be the first leading game on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Its floor price feature is a unique and innovative feature that brings guaranteed liquidity to your NFTs and accumulates its value over time through trading and other gaming activity, making Faraland relative to other decentralized NFTs Projects have advantages.

Faraland offers a platform with exciting gameplay, not just an NFT collecting platform. Users can experience their NFT heroes in many unique ways, as they have seven clans, each player can complete quests, upgrade their heroes, equipment and pets, join a guild or fight other guilds to obtain agricultural resources, protect them tribe, fight bosses to earn amazing rewards and experience the power of Gacha.

It is no exaggeration to say that Faraland is the most invested turn-based strategy game in the traditional and crypto gaming market. Faraland has been building an engaging storyline with unique developments and unique plot details in the game compared to other turn-based games on the market. Faraland’s art and graphics are also more enthusiastic than other games of the same genre, as each hero has its own uniqueness and each piece of equipment is hand-painted for 20.000 heroes.

Additionally, Faraland’s gameplay exhibits complexity and “difficulty.” The tactical aspects of Faraland will be augmented with the skill tree and skill book in the next update. This will make PvP battles even more exciting as players can customize their skill sets. Faraland created the first puzzles into a game that could continue the glory of the turn-based strategy franchise.

Faralan gameplay

In Faraland, a squad can range from one to three heroes in a single PvE mode (fighting monsters), while in Arena PvP mode (fighting other players) you’ll need three heroes to compete. The more heroes you have, the more you experience the gameplay and the better your chances of getting more rewards. Below are some characteristics of each race that you can refer to and choose the most suitable hero for your squad.



Human: The most common race of Faralans. While having weaker stats than other races, humans have more flexibility in gameplay.

Orcs: A strong, muscular, ruthless race. Orcs have superior health, physical defense, and physical damage, making them the perfect vanguard and protecting other low-health units behind them.

Elves: Elves can move quickly, thanks to their high agility stat, which has always made elves one of the most popular races in Faralan. They are also known for their amazing bowing skills – the main characteristic of elves.

Fairy: Although small in size, the power of fairies should not be underestimated. They have the highest Intelligence (INT) attribute of all races, making them ideal for the mage position in the raid.

Dragonborn: Only 1% of heroes are Dragonborn, and they have incredible Strength (STR) and Intelligence (INT) stats in Faralan. It can be said that the Dragonborn is a perfect race with both offense and defense, an all-rounder.

Angels and Demons: Two of Faralan’s most powerful powers, and with just one of them, you can confidently face the toughest challenges.

PVE

Explore the world of Faralan and the races that live on the continent, and find a way to seal the Demon Lord Beelzebub. In this journey, players have to collect many heroes of different races to overcome difficult challenges. Every choice a player makes in a mission has the potential to change the plot, exposing their heroes to hidden treasures and mysteries.

PVP

This is where the best heroes of Faralan land compete with each other, and skilled players will be rewarded handsomely. The turn-based gameplay with unique and deep RPG (role-playing game) elements and rich skill system will never let you down. If you are a bounty hunter, this game mode is for you!

NFT characters in Faraland

NFT Heroes: They are heroes who own the world of Faraland, each race has its own unique powers and a different class system. They must unite against the demon king Beelzebub. There are only 20.000 heroes, people of rare races and excellent qualities have unparalleled power!

Demi Hero: They are heroes trapped in another dimension of Faraland. Unlike NFT heroes, their lifespan is limited. They have to consume “soul stones” to survive, none of them can live long because they can’t adapt to the environment of this space.

Humanity:

Paladin Take on the tanker position with a set of defensive and support skills. Paladins will be reliable shields for other allies. A typical piece of equipment for a Paladin character is a shield, which will maximize the hero’s defense.

Blade Dancer Has high mobility and a high physical damage rating. They can play the role of assassins in the team. Their mobility gives them an advantage when hunting down enemy heroes from behind. His signature weapon is the double dagger.

Os Spell Singer Possesses magical powers handed down from the ancients. They are able to grasp the basics. Spell Singer occupies the nuker/disable position in the team with a powerful spell skill set. His signature weapon is the mid-range staff.

Orcs:

Orc Warrior They are powerful and scary. They have a seemingly limitless defense that makes them very effective against any opponent. Fearless, they are ready to fight to the last breath while protecting their allies.

Berserker The most heroic warrior of the Orc race. When they go all out, they can become insatiable and dangerously unmanageable. Be vigilant in confrontation with orc berserkers, as they have extremely dangerous counterattacks.

A mysterious mage believed to be of the Orc race. Warlord Shaman Possesses extraordinary physical durability and a unique set of magical abilities. The special spells of warlock shamans become obsessions when encountering enemies.

Angel:

Vanadis are sky knights who proudly show off their unique armor and bulky physical features. Their resistance is beyond imagination, and they are great allies on every journey.

celestial body They are angels who can control the spirits of others. With their extraordinary psychic powers, they can confuse the enemy without losing self-control and complete command.

With a pure heart and pure magic, Valkyrie It is to help all beings in the Faralan universe get rid of the threat of the demon king Beelzebub. They gained the ability to resurrect the dead and empower them.

Dragonborn:

immortal: Very few people have seen them. Long-standing creatures of Faralan, their sturdy scales enhance their defenses. Defeating these ancient warriors is still daunting due to their superb healing and regeneration abilities.

sky predator: As the name suggests, this class effectively utilizes the Dragonborn’s flying abilities. With a wide range of motion and tenacity to fly over any terrain, they can approach and destroy their targets in the blink of an eye.

spectrum: Possessing the mystical spells of Dragonborn, they are omnipotent mages you can find. Ghosts possess great physical strength and impressive magical control. The scepter and spellbook are the hallmark weapons of this class.

demon:

the creatures that rule and control hell, hell messenger Mercenaries can be summoned to serve them. They gather in groups and spread a morbid fear to anyone who encounters them.

As a demon that absorbs the souls of the ill-fated, cemetery Devour corpses to increase their power. They drain the energy of their enemies and end their prey with terrible curses.

Possessing the magic to steal the soul of the enemy, Soul Master Turn the creatures they kill into their mercenaries. These demons can also breed clones of their enemies and control them on deadly missions to protect their masters.

Elf:

Os wind chaser Take center stage in ranged attacks and lots of physical damage. With low mobility, they rely on the support of other squad heroes to unleash their full power. His signature weapon is the bow.

As an elite warrior, ghost of the forest Possesses excellent agility and fighting skills. His forte is unparalleled stealth skills. Wielding dual blades to increase dexterity and maximize damage, they leave enemies encountered with no chance of escape.

The descendants of hunters live in impenetrable forests, nature guardian They are the main trap. They hide in the bushes to chase their prey, but even a tiny movement error can lead to catastrophic risks. Their discreet jungle-fighting attacks are evident.

fairies:

As a descendant of the jungle, witch Inherited the healing magic of nature. Every squad wants to have this class in combat as it restores health and helps allies increase their strength. These pixies always use their signature wand.

Don’t be fooled by their small stature, illegal homeless is a surprisingly agile and dangerous class. They don’t hesitate in melee combat, wielding daggers for enhanced evasion, which helps them outsmart all opponents with their small size.

Like a vengeful spirit swallowed by resentment, magician It’s a spell to curse the enemy. Like other fairies, they are very agile and intelligent. With a combination of skills that can lead to a variety of adverse effects, they imbue their enemies with terrifying fear in battle.

Why do you need heroes and items?

If you want to qualify for Play-to-earn, you need an NFT hero to do that. Unlike other earning games, the number of NFT heroes in Faraland is limited, which is to maintain the value and uniqueness of heroes and prevent NFT inflation.

Owning an NFT hero means you own one of the 20.000 profitable unclonable crypto assets You and your hero will face many formidable opponents as you explore Faraland. Therefore, you will need to equip your heroes with powerful items that will help you overcome these challenges and earn valuable treasures as rewards.

prepare hero

Heroes are playable characters in Faraland and so far there are only 20.000 NFT heroes available. Each hero will have a different and unique identity and power based on the following factors. Races: Faraland currently has seven races with increasing rarity in the following order:

Each hero has 4 main attributes: Strength (STR), Agility (breaking latest news), Intelligence (INT) and Luck (LUK). The higher the data, the stronger the hero. A hero has at least four traits and a maximum of six traits. The rarity of each trait increases in the following order: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical.

How to buy heroes?

Visit the official site Faralan and select the tab Heroes.

Choose a hero that matches your style.

Click “Buy Now” to buy a hero now or make an offer to trade with a seller.

Notice: To buy heroes, you must have enough BNB coins in your MetaMask wallet. The easiest and most popular way is to buy on cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, etc.

prepare items

Items can increase power and change a hero’s appearance. This item will make the hero stronger to face the dark forces that await you on your journey. The rarity of items is also divided into six tiers, in the following order: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical.

The rarer the equipment, the more powerful it is. The equipment is also the same NFT as the hero. You can now buy/sell, trade and upgrade NFT items. Currently, there are two ways to obtain items: buy them directly from other players in the mall, or use gashapons to randomly unlock items.

How to buy items from other players?

You can use FARA tokens to buy items from other players by visiting the items section on the home page or by visiting: https://faraland.io/equipment

How to use gashapon to exchange FARA?

Use the Gacha feature on the homepage or go to https://faraland.io/gacha and exchange 5 Fara for 1 random item.

Prepare the project:

Here are some aspects that you can refer to when choosing equipment to buy:

Equipment Sets: Equipment is usually a set, and when a hero is equipped with a full set, additional attributes will be added.

Short- and long-range weapons: Some weapons are used in melee combat, such as swords, spears, axes, and are suitable for front-line occupations. Ranged weapons such as bows are suitable for rearguard units.

Equip Physical and Magical Powers: The weapons in the set will determine the purpose of the equipment set. For example, weapons that focus on increasing physical damage are suitable for character classes that prefer direct attacks, such as archers, gladiators, etc. At the same time, weapons that increase magic damage are more suitable for mage, summoner and other professions.

Equipment Requirements: Some equipment is only available for certain races, pay close attention to equipment requirements

TokenFARA

FaraLand (FARA) is a BEP-20 cryptocurrency token created on Binance Smart Chain. The total supply of FARA is 10 billion tokens.

Example:

Voting – Faraland uses DAOs to solicit community input on key project development decisions. DAOS members vote on changes to market prices, item upgrades, and Faraland competitions.

Staking – Users can stake their tokens in the STAKE section of the Faraland homepage to receive many rewards, such as earning points to level up their NFT heroes, receiving NFT items for Faraland heroes, earning more FARA tokens, participating in IDO (Faraland’s launch pad for promising new projects),

Rewards – In addition to Soul Stones and in-game items, FARA is used as a reward when users play Faraland (displayed in-game as gems). In addition, in the current version of the expedition game, players can only get gems by defeating hidden bosses (the encounter rate is very low).

Where to buy FARA Tokens?

FARA tokens can be purchased on several major cryptocurrency exchanges, some of the biggest are: MEXC and BKEX, Pancake Exchange (V2) and Decoin.

Staking in Faraland

Faraland is an innovative project focused on developing exciting interactive games to win. The Faraland staking pool is one way that holders of $FARA tokens can increase their wealth. There are two ways of staking; users can participate in LP Staking ($BNB-$FARA) or use $FARA to participate in Single Token Staking. There are also different betting options with different lock-up periods and rewards.

Amplifier is a new feature in Faraland Staking that ensures that the longer you lock, the more Amplified Rewards you get. The $FARA amount wagered to win the lottery must be the original amount, not an amplified amount. Tickets won do not accumulate on the same hero. In other words, if you wager more than 5.000 FARA for a 3-month block or 50 FARA-BNB LP for a 2-month block, you will still only receive 1 ticket. If you sell the hero you bet on, the $FARA and item tickets will still belong to you – the bettor.

Where to download Faraland games?

You can download the game faraland from the following link:

in conclusion

Or the universe Faralan which is inhabited by many races (humans, orcs, angels, demons, dragons, elves, fairies) waiting for their best moment. Users can participate in battles and collect digital items of real value created using blockchain technology. Collectibles are distinguished by their authenticity, specificity and rarity.

When creating FaraLand, the development team focused on building unique NFT gaming experiences (with animations and various types of devices). They provide users with exciting gameplay, fundamentals, and mechanics, while emphasizing an engaging storyline. We at PortalCripto hope that the information contained in this article will help you understand the Faraland project and see if it’s worth it.

More about FARA

* PortalCripto values ​​the quality of information and certifies the verification of all content produced by its team, but emphasizes that it does not make investment advice of any kind and is not responsible for losses, damages (direct, indirect and incidental), costs and lost profits.