Dhe World Health Day on April 7 bears the motto “Health for all”. It is intended to commemorate the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) 75 years ago.

This year’s theme reflects the importance of balanced access to health care around the world. According to the WHO, 30 percent of the world‘s population still has no access to relevant health services. To compensate for this deficit, the organization calls for more support for disadvantaged countries.

What happens on World Health Day in Germany?

In Germany, the day of action was introduced in 1954. The Federal Association for Prevention and Health Promotion has been organizing it ever since. In Germany, the day is mainly held in the form of various public discussions on health topics. In addition, the hashtags “#HealthForAll” and „#WHO75” on Twitter to encourage exchange on the platform and spread the content of the day of action.

What does the WHO actually do?

The WHO is an organization of the United Nations with 194 member states. The WHO’s self-imposed goals are to fight disease and improve general health worldwide. Within this framework, it acts primarily as a coordinator, setting standards and research goals and offering support to the member states. During the corona pandemic, the WHO became more public awareness.