Modena, 1 April 2023 – It could be the consequence of frictions born in Pakistan the death of the 16-year-old for stab wounds received during a violent brawl occurred on Friday afternoon at Novi Sad park.

Basically at least some of the people involved, all originally from Pakistan according to the latest investigations, they would have had grounds for conflict already in their country of originwhich would have exploded once they met again in Modena.

The victim had arrived in Emilia last February, then recently, he was in a facility for unaccompanied minors. There is another important element about what happened in Novi Sad: a video is circulating on social media that would be precisely that of the violent brawl during which the 16-year-old was mortally wounded and following which two other young people ended up in hospital (one in serious condition).

In the images the grandstands of Novi Sad are recognizable, but above all you can see the signs that were present on Friday, the day in which an event linked to the gastronomy to which those signs referred was taking place in the area. As seen in the video, the youngsters clash in the green area also equipped with sticks.