What is physiotherapy useful for? – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

The goals of Physiotherapie in Frankfurt are primarily determined by the patient’s condition and clinical picture. Essentially, it is about stimulating the metabolism and circulation, relieving pain and improving or maintaining coordination, mobility, endurance and strength. In addition to the condition and age of the patient, physiotherapy Frankfurt should also take the living conditions into account. The course of the disease also plays an important role.

What complaints can Physiotherapy Frankfurt help with?

The spectrum of physiotherapy in Frankfurt goes far beyond knee, shoulder and back problems. A pinched jaw joint or a weak pelvic floor can also be a reason to see a physiotherapist in Frankfurt.

Impressive, for example, are the advances in stroke patients. Neurophysiological therapies such as so-called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation stimulate movement sensors in muscles, tendons and joints. This makes movement easier or even possible in the first place.

In the case of many chronic neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis, physiotherapy helps those affected to live as independently as possible for as long as possible. She also works with technically advanced means in rehabilitation. For example, a gait trainer must restore movement patterns in patients with signs of paralysis.

Physiotherapy can help with a variety of ailments. The process complex includes:

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and nervous system

In orthopedics in particular, physiotherapy is used for diseases of the limbs and spine, as well as after operations and injuries. These include rheumatism, broken bones, herniated discs, scoliosis and congenital malformations and postural abnormalities such as clubfoot. Physiotherapy can also help treat sports injuries.

The possibilities of physiotherapeutic treatment are used for a wide range of neurological diseases. This applies, for example, to paralysis, functional and motor disorders after spinal cord and skull injuries, lesions of the central nervous system (CNS) at birth, multiple sclerosis and paraplegia. With the help of physiotherapeutic measures, the interaction between the motor and sensory functions of the patient is trained.

Internal organs and chronic diseases

Even if it doesn’t seem like it to you at first: Physiotherapy is not only responsible for the musculoskeletal system, but can also influence the function of internal organs. Through targeted training or manual/physical stimulation, cardiovascular, respiratory and even gastrointestinal diseases can be therapeutically supported and bodily functions stimulated.

Physiotherapy can also help with some chronic conditions and alleviate certain diseases. Such diseases include, for example, fibromyalgia, Down syndrome and Parkinson’s disease.

Risks of physical therapy

In the hands of an experienced physiotherapist from Frankfurt, there are almost no risks. Most people experience muscle soreness immediately after the first few sessions, which is desirable if you are looking to build muscle again.

Depending on the training intensity and their own state of health, some patients feel tired and exhausted after physiotherapy in Frankfurt. However, this is completely normal and nothing to worry about. However, the fatigue level should improve over time.

As has been possible with psychologists for many years, physiotherapists with special further training to become “sectoral naturopaths in the field of physiotherapy” = HP PT, are also allowed to carry out their work without a doctor’s prescription and bill the patient “directly as the first contact”.

If you are of the opinion that your symptoms can be treated with physiotherapeutic therapy, please do not hesitate to contact us. In a detailed and extensive physical and manual therapeutic examination, we will determine whether your complaints can be treated directly by us or whether a medical clarification is necessary.

For you, this means that we can carry out the therapy together with you according to your individual clinical picture, without a predetermined number of treatments being determined by a nationwide catalog of medicinal products or “medicinal budgeting” taking effect.

The treatment enables you to be billed via your private health insurance or an additional insurance for naturopaths. The amount of reimbursement depends on the contract you have with your insurance company. Regarding individual assumption of costs, please contact your private health or supplementary insurance company before the start of treatment.

