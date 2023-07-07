Home » What is the cerebral hemorrhage that struck van der Sar- breaking latest news
What is the cerebral hemorrhage that struck van der Sar

What is the cerebral hemorrhage that struck van der Sar

Cerebral hemorrhage is a leak of blood within the brain due to a ruptured arterial or venous vessel

The cerebral hemorrhage that struck the former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is a blood loss inside the brain due to the rupture of a cerebral arterial or venous vessel with blood effusion inside the cerebral tissues. The extent of the haemorrhage depends on the vessel involved, i.e. whether it is an artery or a vein (in the latter case there is the possibility of spontaneous arrest) and on its caliber. The main cause of cerebral hemorrhage is arterial hypertension, responsible for 60/70% of cases. Another cause of cerebral hemorrhages is the deposit of amyloid substance inside the vessel walls. However, cerebral hemorrhage can occur following severe head trauma.

Symptoms

Symptoms appear suddenly and often progress very quickly. The following may appear: headache, vomiting, nausea, loss of consciousness, speech disturbances, coordination disturbances, loss of sphincter control. To date it is not possible to prevent a cerebral hemorrhage: in any case it is advisable to check the pressure values.

Therapy

Hematoma reduction surgery usually required for patients with a hematoma larger than three centimeters and progressively deteriorating neurological condition. In other cases, a pharmacological approach is also possible to minimize the risk of hemorrhage expansion.

July 7, 2023 (change July 7, 2023 | 19:26)

