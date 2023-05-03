what it is, effects and how to deal with it

We begin this article by addressing a heartfelt thanks to Halle Berry. The 56-year-old actress and Hollywood icon is also the founder of the Respin platform, entirely dedicated to wellness themes and products. Why do we say thank you? A recently appeared on the Respin site study dedicated to a transition phase in the life of every woman still little explored: perimenopause. If, finally, menopause is losing its taboo status, now is the time to turn the spotlight on perimenopause, i.e. that period that leads to menopause, and which often lasts for years and years (generally 5 to 10). In short, it is better to be prepared and know exactly what will happen to our body and face during perimenopause.

Perimenopause, effects on the face and ad hoc treatments

As Angela Noviello, head of the beauty division of Milano Estetica recalls, “perimenopause starts to get noticed with a series of alarm bells around the age of 40-45, first of all the increasingly irregular menstrual cycle, an indicator of the gradual cessation of the functionality of the ovaries.The beauty side, on the other hand, in perimenopause the skin of the face (but also of the body) tends to lose the ability to stay hydrated for a long time. Which means a propensity to dehydrate quickly, but also a lower degree of firmness, elasticity and turgidity. Let’s focus on the skin of the face: exposed to environmental agents in every season, it must be protected by applying a sunscreen every morning, possibly with SPF 50 and an anti-pollution filter. A piece of advice to be followed to the letter, given that at this stage the skin is more prone to the appearance of wrinkles and sun spots. At home, then, it is necessary to support and stimulate cell turnover, for example by including in the evening routine (and never during the day!) a retinol-based face serum, pro skin smoothness and radiance. In the cabin, then, yes to facial slow age on a regular basis, ideally by scheduling a facial treatment every 10 days to stock up on exfoliating, moisturizing and restructuring active ingredients”.

Perimenopause, effects on fitness and how to solutions

And now let’s open the body chapter. “Perimenopause”, explains our expert, “is certainly not a facilitator of physical fitness. Thanks to the hormonal structures in rearrangement, this phase of life translates into a decidedly slower metabolism compared to the glories of youth. And so many women in their 40s and 45s begin to complain of fat, cellulite and retention problems (even the super skinny ones). Once a week treat yourself to a total body exfoliating ritual with the scrub, an ideal product for freeing toxins and oxygenating the skin tissue, allowing greater penetration of the cosmetic active ingredients. Yes to the synergy between slimming, detox and draining ingredients: caffeine, escin, ivy, algae and sea salt, to be used in serum, gel, cream and/or mud pack form. Very good, in your trusted beauty centre, the treatment cycles with bandages soaked in anti-retention and anti-fat cocktails, perhaps combined with pressure therapy or a thermal blanket, to allow for the maximum expulsion of stagnant liquids and fat. Toning the skin, especially in the critical points of the inner thighs, buttocks, abdomen and arms, is another top priority: regenerating creams based on collagen and peptides, but also the traditional elasticising almond, jojoba and avocado oils are the products to always have with you. Be consistent with your face and body rituals and perimenopause will leave far fewer aftermaths than expected.”

3 beauty products to accompany perimenopause

Super Serum plumps sagging skin and fills wrinkles, formula with 95% substances of natural origin Nuxe

Vinosculpt Body Balm, lifting and firming formula based on grape-seed oil, organic shea butter, polyphenols, iris extract Caudalie

caudalie

Nature Draining, Purifying Supplement with Birch and Ginger, Gluten Free, Detox Effect Shape weight

amazon