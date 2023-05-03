Freestyle motocrosser Filip Podmol beat the biggest stars in Mexico

In the first round, the riders had to show the seven best tricks, but no backflips were allowed. Filip Podmol performed impressive “tricks” such as Joey, Cliffhanger, Whip, Rock Solid, one-handed Seatgrab Indy or Shaolin. He scored a total of 77.5 points.

In the second round, the freestyle motocrossers could already show the most difficult tricks, they had a total of seven attempts. The Czech competitor drove thousands of Mexican fans crazy with a spectacular double somersault that he performed at the beginning of the second run. He then continued with the Switchblade Backflip, Clicker to Superflip combo, Seatgrab Flip, Cliffhanger Backflip, Shaolin Flip and Ruler backflip tricks. The judges awarded his ride 127 points, which was enough for 3rd place in Round 2, but the overall win.