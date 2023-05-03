Freestyle motocrosser Filip Podmol beat the biggest stars in Mexico

In the first round, the riders had to show the seven best tricks, but no backflips were allowed. Filip Podmol performed impressive “tricks” such as Joey, Cliffhanger, Whip, Rock Solid, one-handed Seatgrab Indy or Shaolin. He scored a total of 77.5 points.
In the second round, the freestyle motocrossers could already show the most difficult tricks, they had a total of seven attempts. The Czech competitor drove thousands of Mexican fans crazy with a spectacular double somersault that he performed at the beginning of the second run. He then continued with the Switchblade Backflip, Clicker to Superflip combo, Seatgrab Flip, Cliffhanger Backflip, Shaolin Flip and Ruler backflip tricks. The judges awarded his ride 127 points, which was enough for 3rd place in Round 2, but the overall win.
Filip Podmol thus achieved the first gold medal in the Xpilots series after the bronze in his debut in Tijuana 2022. Rob Adelberg won silver, Japan’s Taka Higashino was third. “These are currently the biggest freestyle races with the best riders,” said Filip Podmol about the Xpilots series, who plans to visit the legendary Robbie Maddison in California. He has a motorcycle school on the program in mid-May, and then the Night of the Jumps race in Germany on May 20.