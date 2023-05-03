PSG suspended Lionel Messi | Sports

Lionel Messi received the first suspension of his career and was kicked out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad.

Source: Profimedia/JP PARIENTE/SIPA

Lionel Months he was kicked out of the Paris Saint-Germain team! The club has it suspended for two weeks because of that did not appear at the training of the first team, and all because he decided to go on a mini-vacation to Saudi Arabia with his family, which is especially problematic because the owners are from Qatar. Messi also filmed a commercial there, which he did not “report”. This is by the way the first penalty of this kind for Messi in his careerwhich will further fuel the rumors that he is leaving Paris during the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain promised the footballers two days off after the match against Lorient at the weekend, but only on the condition that they win. Given that they lost 3:1, with Kylian Mbappe’s embarrassing goal, Messi had no reason to travel to Saudi Arabia on vacation, and that’s why the club suspended him.

Messi did not contact coach Christophe Galtier, nor sports director Luis Campos, while the question is whether PSG would have punished him if the news had not been leaked to the French media. Only after that, PSG conducted an investigation and decided to punish the best football player of all time, who will not like “bad PR” at all, especially since he lifted the World Cup trophy a few months ago and was probably the most loved player in the world at that moment.

Let us remind you that Lionel Messi played 37 games for PSG this season and participated in 39 goals – he scored 20 and assisted another 19, and he refused to extend his contract and seems to be returning to Barcelona.