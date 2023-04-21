With its network, Telekom Srbija provides support for science so that all types would be on the number | Info

Let’s protect the most important of all networks. The web of life.

On the occasion of Earth Day, which is celebrated around the world on April 22, Telekom Srbija launched a campaign with the message “Let’s protect the most important of all networks. Network of Life”, as a continuation of a long-term project “No species dies alone”.

With this campaign, Telekom Srbija additionally indicates that each species has an irreplaceable place in the network of life – a network without which the sustainable future of the planet and people is unthinkable.

In addition to the financial support that Telekom Srbija provides to associations and experts for the acquisition of sophisticated equipment and for field activities in programs for the protection of endangered species, as well as educating the public about the importance of preserving biological diversity, the company also provides great support for science in the protection of animal species. Confirmation of this is a strong mobile network that makes it possible to obtain valuable scientific data on their behavior, movements and habits even in rural parts of the country, using modern technologies in the monitoring of endangered species. In this way, it contributes to the improvement of living conditions for them, but also for people.

In the first phase of the ecological project “No species dies alone”, attention was drawn to the protection of birds as key indicators of the quality of the environment through four endangered species in our country: griffon vulture, griffon eagle, blue heron and owl. Since this year, the company has been supporting active protection measures for the bald eagle.

In cooperation with the Tara National Park, the company expanded its activities to the protection of mammals. For the first time in Serbia, a brown bear was marked with a special GPS/GSM collar with a camera, which made it possible to get to know “The Secret Life of Bears”.

The “No Species Dies Alone” project continued with the cooperation with a representative scientific institution – the Faculty of Biology in Belgrade, on the protection of particularly important species of mammals: otters, beavers, lynxes and the already mentioned brown bears. These four species were chosen according to the degree of threat and as being crucial for the functioning of the ecosystem where they live.

