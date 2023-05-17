What lies behind the (uncontrollable) desire to continuously clean the house

Cleaning one’s home could prove to be almost therapeutic: what is hidden behind the obsessive desire for domestic order?

Order the rooms of our house, as well as clean and sanitizeshould not be considered a simple daily and logistic practice, but a real therapeutic act. It is scientifically proven that our mind performs cognitive processes more effectively in a neat, clean and minimalistic environment. This is because, where a subject X perceives a certain mental disorder, the simple action of cleaning the external environment can help him harmonize the inner chaos. We say “hands busy, mind free” – this is because for any manual task you need to use a certain concentration. Cleaning the house can make us temporarily escape from our thoughts.

In particular, here we will refer to the famous ones spring cleaning, a tradition that hides a real psychophysical effect on our body. It is in fact a renewal action, in relation to the arrival of the summer. During the winter we keep the house tidy, but when the warm months arrive it is necessary arrange the home walls from top to bottom. The wardrobes are changed, the curtains, sheets, sofa pillowcases are cleaned, the ornaments are polished and the furniture arrangement is deeply analyzed. It is a global process of reconstruction of one’s habitat, incredibly beneficial for the mind of those who implement it.

Spring cleaning, the beneficial effect on our body and mind

“The mind is lightened, the house is cleaned and our emotional baggage is cleared” – clarified the psychotherapist Francesca Santamaria Palombo – “[…] The elimination of superfluous objects is a practice that has strong symbolic values”. Indeed, the simple act of rearranging the habitat in which we live helps us set the mind in moments of emotional confusion. Clutter helps to fuel the sense of anguish and oppression, while order positively influences our serenity and our daily operations. Spring cleaning therefore turns into an operation of mindfulness informale (as defined by Professor Santamaria Palombo), an action similar to meditative practice.

To effectively carry out this process, while contributing to a healing of our mind, it is necessary to start with one room at a time. Sanitizing the house chaotically only feeds stress and frustration, it’s important create a cleaning plan to follow. Starting with a corner and expanding progressively we can balance our cognitive processes and our emotionality. “Just start from a drawer” – clarified the psychotherapist – “from a chandelier that we want to see finally shine. Cleaning and changes are done like this: one room at a time”. And so our psyche calms down, step by step.