Itchy eyes can cause a lot of discomfort but what does it mean? Here is what the body tries to say through this symptom.

When the eyes itch over and over, it’s almost impossible to focus on anything other than stopping the itchy sensation right away. To reduce the sensation of the annoying sensation, it is first necessary to know the reason why the eyes itch. Experts share seven common causes.

The first reflection when you hear the eye discomfort, is to rub them to find some relief, however you have to try to resist the urge. According to experts, eye rubbing can tear the upper corneal layer, producing pain and causing a potential infection.

Itchy eyes, the main causes according to experts

Seasonal allergies

The seasonal allergies they are most likely responsible for the intense itchiness of the eyes. Especially during allergy season, the air contains extremely high levels of pollen particles, which end up on body surfaces, such as the eyes. If you have a seasonal allergy, your immune system can quickly jump into action and release chemical mediators that cause irritation. Besides the itch, the other symptoms are:

tearing

redness

sneezing

a runny nose

nasal congestion

skin rashes

Difficulty in breathing

Manage seasonal allergies is critical to preventing more serious eye problems. Apply antiallergic eye drops at the first manifestation of symptoms. Avoid wearing protective eyewear and before going to bed, gently wipe your eyelids and lashes with a gentle wipe and rinse your eyes with a preservative-free salt wash to minimize continued exposure to pollen during sleep.

Food allergy

Just like pollen, some foods can cause a systemic allergic reaction in some people that manifests itself in red, irritated eyes. In addition to itchy eyes, other possible signs of a food allergy are:

tingling or itching in the mouth

hives or eczema

swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat or other parts of the body

wheezing, nasal congestion or difficulty breathing

abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

dizziness, dizziness or fainting.

Some people also experience severe symptoms, which lead toanaphylaxis. The key thing is to identify the products you are allergic to and then avoid them to prevent accidental ingestion and further allergic reactions.

Eye infection

Sometimes, aninfection the eyes can produce some allergy-like problems, and can cause itchy eyes. Unlike seasonal allergies, however, an eye infection presents with a thick or mucous discharge and significant sensitivity to light. In addition, according to experts, pain can also be felt. If you suspect that you have an active eye infection, it is best to consult an ophthalmologist who can evaluate, diagnose and prescribe the appropriate medications.

Side effect of a drug

Sometimes some medications taken can have effects on the eyes and cause itching, for example they can trigger allergic reactions. In addition to itching, look out for symptoms such as red, watery eyes and swollen eyelids, which can also indicate an allergic response to a drug. In this case it is necessary to warn the doctor to change the drug.

Have dry eye

The incessant itchiness of the eyes can also be due to the dry eye, a condition that occurs when not enough tears are produced. Dry eyes can cause a number of other symptoms as well, including:

redness

burning

irritation

blurred vision

mucus filaments in or around the eyes

pain when wearing contact lenses

excessive tearing (the eyes produce more tears when they are irritated)

If you are dealing with a dry eye, you should go to an ophthalmologist, who performs an eye exam and helps determine any health problems.

Having eczema

L’eczema it can affect any part of the body where there is skin, including the sensitive skin around the eyes and eyelids. The condition involves: itching, redness, dryness, and flaky skin. As a remedy, use a special cream on the irritated area. The only precaution, be careful not to apply over-the-counter steroid creams near the eyes.

Contact dermatitis

The contact dermatitis it is an itchy rash caused by direct contact with an irritant, and can be one of the causes of itchy eyes. Make-up is one of the most common causes of contact dermatitis, but so are face washes, detergents and solvents can irritate and damage the delicate skin around the eyes.

Per remove contact dermatitis and inhibit itchy eyes, it is necessary to identify the products causing the reaction and avoid their use. Once you stop using the substance causing the irritation, the itchy rash should resolve in two to four weeks. In the meantime, you can find relief and soothe your skin by applying a cool, moist compress.