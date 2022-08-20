Listen to the audio version of the article

The electoral law with which the next Parliament will be chosen (the so-called Rosatellum) allows each candidate to stand in multiple multi-member constituencies, up to a maximum of five. But it is also possible to appear in a single-member constituency (where the one who obtains the most votes is elected) and, at the same time, to stand as candidates in five multi-member constituencies. It is the double (majority / proportional) and multiple candidacy (plus plurinominal constituencies) mechanism that political leaders exploit to varying degrees to gather support and secure their election. When a candidate is successful both in the single-member constituency and in one or more plurinominal constituencies, the election is triggered in the uninominal constituency.

Con Giuseppe Contethe leader of the 5 Star Movement, the taboo of multiple candidacies in the pentastellate house falls: the former premier will run in five colleges of the Chamber, located in 4 different regions: Lombardy, Lazio, Puglia (where he was born) and Campania (here he could be to face the former political leader of the Movement, Luigi Di Maio in a challenge with votes).

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta will be nominated as leader of the Chamber in Lombardy and Veneto. “I am a candidate in Vicenza, I challenge the League in the heart of Veneto – explained the former premier -. Entrepreneurs, traders, teachers will remember those who betrayed Draghi by preferring Meloni. We listened to businesses, those who wanted stability and a reduction in taxes on labor ».

Matteo Salvini he will be “proudly candidate” in his Milan but not in the single-member constituency: he will also get involved in the south, certainly in Basilicata as league leaders. The League secretary stressed that he will run in the same region as Raffaele La Regina, leader of the Lucan Democratic Party and candidate of the Democratic Party who ended up at the center of the controversy for a post against the State of Israel.

The Forza Italia lists are not yet closed: the leader Silvio Berlusconi he should be a candidate for the Senate (nine years after his forfeiture after being sentenced, for example, for tax fraud in the trial on the purchase and sale of Mediaset rights) in the single-member company of Monza and leader in five multi-member constituencies.