



















Over the past two years the world has had to contend with different variations of the Coronavirus and of the disease, the Covid-19: from Delta to Omicron, the virus has changed and with it the effects of the disease. A new study reveals the main differences and symptoms also found in Omicron 5.

The Covid variant study

To carry out the analysis in question is the The Zoe Health Study: over 60,000 tests were analyzed in two very different periods, which certified that the symptoms of the Omicron variant are not just fever and loss of smell.

The first group of patients tested dates back to the period between 1 June and 27 November 2021, when the Delta variant and the world (including Italy) was dealing with the so-called second wave.

Photo source: ANSA

Buffer for Covid-19

The second group, on the other hand, was sampled between 20 December 2021 and 17 January 2022: it is the period in which Italy found itself on its knees due to the new insurgent Omicron variantwhose sub-groups are still the cause of the increase in infections and a high number of deaths among not vaccinated.

The new symptoms of Omicron

From the study, several interesting data emerged: the first concerns the frequency of hospitalizations. The chances of being in hospital after contracting the Omicron variant were significantly lower, as was the permanence of the virus in patients: 8.89 days for Delta and 6.87 days for Omicron.

Maybe you might be interested Omicron, next sub-variant identified. The bad news about vaccines and reinfections Everything you need to know about the sub-variant BA.2.75: from the ability to cross the antibody barrier to transmissibility and lethality

So, the symptoms: if fever e loss of smell they were the “workhorses” of the Delta variant, the same cannot be said for Omicron. On average, 20% fewer patients complained of a loss of smell and other serious symptoms (including also headache e eye fatigue) result suffered in a much lesser way.

Regardless of vaccination status, there are two i new symptoms prevalent in the Omicron variant: sore throat e hoarse voice.

The reason, specifies the Zoe Health Study, lies in the “positioning” of the virus: Omicron is not stationed in the lower respiratory tract and the chances of violently attacking organs and respiratory tract are lower.

How long does the incubation last and symptoms

Now that the infections are rising, it is useful to know the specifics of the Omicron 5 variant incubation period – i.e. how long it takes between contracting the virus to symptom onset – is usually 2-3 days, but with Omicron 5 there have been cases of people experiencing symptoms after two weeks.

How long do you have to deal with the symptoms? Good news on this front: with Omicron 5 you can negativizes more quickly, in no more than 5-7 days according to research.

Also for this reason, despite the rising numbers, the scientific communities are more concerned by other variants, such as this one indiana BA.2.75 or the renamed sub-variant Centaurus.

Maybe you might be interested Omicron, worry about the new Centaurus sub-variant. The alarm of the British virologists Centaurus is the name of the new Omicron sub-variant that ECDC and WHO are carefully monitoring. Why this mutation worries virologists



<br />

