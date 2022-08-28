There are several ways to be able to reduce cholesterol and get back to health right away. Within a few weeks it will already be possible to observe the first positive effects. You have to eat this way.

Reduce cholesterol fast sometimes it is possible. It all depends on what and how much we eat. When, following a medical examination, levels that are too high come out, it is necessary to intervene immediately and make sure that this physical condition changes. Our health is at stake.

In fact, it is necessary to reduce cholesterol quickly to avoid more serious consequences. The first thing to do is to change the eating habits that we have carried out up to that moment. On several occasions we can also do this by adding something, however, rather than taking away.

Because it has been shown that, to reduce cholesterol quickly, the intake of certain foods will also be of great help. Confirmation has come over the years from numerous dedicated studies. And these natural products are different and endowed with properties that make us feel better already in the short term.

Reduce cholesterol, what to eat to get better immediately

Lowering cholesterol is one of the beneficial consequences of adding spices to our dishes. The most recommended in this sense are:

cinnamon;

hot peppers;

garlic;

ginger;

coriander;

And among other things, putting these spices in the recipes we prepare every day will provide additional protection against other forms of pathology such as diabetes. In addition to having advantages in relation to digestive processes and the immune system in general.

The characteristics of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, digestive and antispasmodic make these spices perfect in order to soothe various other unpleasant physical situations. Spices in general are able to stem the accumulation of unsaturated fat and triglycerides and plaques within the arteries.

In addition to the intake of spices, however, it will be of great help to eat healthy, do some exercise and completely remove smoke and alcohol from what are your daily habits.