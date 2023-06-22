what to do after breast cancer surgery

Meet to get to know arrived at appointment number 7.

Doctors Elisa Gatti, Elisabetta Mattei and Doctor Danilo Ridolfi dealt with a very important topic such as rehabilitation and movement after breast cancer surgery.

How to behave, what to do to facilitate the post-operative period and what services are offered to patients.

A very interesting meeting also to understand that movement is an important lifestyle for everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

