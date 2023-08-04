What to do if there is rust in the dishwasher? Home remedies & tips

Rusty cutlery in the dishwasher is the result of rust film. How to remove the rust stains? And how can rust film be avoided in the dishwasher?

Have you ever wondered why your knives and co. get rusty after the rinse cycle? In this case one speaks of rust film. In the article, we reveal how this happens and what you can do to get rid of the brown deposits and prevent them.

What is rust film?

The dishwasher is a real boon for all of us who just find washing dishes a chore. Simply grant, switch on and forget. Then everything is clean and dry again and can be put back in the kitchen cupboard. Or at least it is in a perfect world. But sometimes the dishes and cutlery don’t come out as clean as you want them to be. It came as a nasty surprise to me when I first discovered rust spots on my stainless steel knives. The expert determined: It is rust film.

In contrast to the real rust, the rust film is not always that bad and can be removed more easily. This involves rust particles from other sources that are deposited on metal parts such as cutlery and pot bottoms. The flash rust is not rust in the true sense, but only a rusty deposit that can be effectively removed.

What causes rust film in the dishwasher?

But where does rust film actually come from in the dishwasher? The possibilities are two: either from the dishwasher itself, when some components have lost their coating, or from metal objects that are not dishwasher safe and oxidize during the wash cycle.

Rust stains from wear and tear of the dishwasher

The dishwasher baskets are usually made of metal or wire with a plastic coating. If this coating is damaged for any reason, the metal parts will become detached and cause flash rust. This was also the case with my dishwasher. Some of the protruding parts of the basket were brittle and the wire frame underneath had already started to rust. According to the specialist, this was the reason for the rust film in the dishwasher.

Metal objects can cause rust in the dishwasher

But what if the device is new and undamaged? The dishes in the dishwasher often become rusty because the wrong item was placed in the basket. What many forget is that the dishwasher is not an all-rounder. There are things that just aren’t dishwasher safe and can cause issues like rust film. What you absolutely have to avoid are:

Knives, pots and pans with metal rivets that are not made of stainless steel Mason jar lids Metal graters and strainers Cutlery and utensils that are not made entirely of stainless steel

Read more: What things can’t go in the dishwasher?

What to do against rust film in the dishwasher?

To avoid rust film in the dishwasher, you must first determine the cause. First check the dishwasher when it is empty. Can you notice components with no coating? Then you have found the culprit. To solve the problem, you can repair the damaged areas yourself without much effort. That’s how it’s done:

Get the following first:

Cutter knife Wire brush and sandpaper Rust converter High-proof alcohol Hair dryer Sealant, e.g. B. waterproof adhesive putty, enamel paste, epoxy resin paint or hot glue

Directions:

Cut off the damaged parts of the plastic coating to reveal the wire underneath. Remove the rust with a wire brush and some sandpaper. Only treat the exposed wire and not the rest of the plastic sheath. Apply rust converter. Dry the spot with the hair dryer. Treat the spot with some rubbing alcohol to degrease it. Apply the sealant and let it dry.

If the rust has spread over a large area and a repair would be impossible, you should replace the baskets if necessary.

This is how rusty cutlery and co. can be prevented

If the dishwasher baskets are not damaged, the cause of rust film may lie elsewhere. Have you perhaps put a pan or a knife with metal rivets in the dishwasher? These parts are often not made of stainless steel and can oxidize when exposed to salt and water. The resulting rust is deposited on the other metal objects in the dishwasher.

Here are some measures that can prevent the problem:

Ball up a piece of aluminum foil and place the ball of aluminum foil in the cutlery basket of the dishwasher. Aluminum oxidizes faster and picks up the rust. Get a rust deterrent. The magnet binds rust and prevents rust stains on cutlery, pots and pans. Clean your dishwasher regularly and empty the dishes as soon as possible after washing.

Remove flash rust: Here’s how it works with home remedies

Fortunately, flash rust is not real rust, but rather a fine layer of iron dust that looks similar to rust. It is therefore much easier to remove, so you don’t have to dispose of the cutlery and replace it with new ones. Here are some home remedies to get knives and co. clean again.

Cola

You may already know that cola has excellent cleaning properties. The drink has many household uses and can also help with rust film. The phosphoric acid it contains dissolves the rust stains and makes the cutlery shine again.

⇒ Place the affected knives, forks, etc. in a container and pour cola over them. Leave on for a few hours to overnight. Then rinse with water and the rusty deposit should be gone.

lemon juice

Don’t you usually drink cola? Don’t worry, because there are other methods that work well against rusty cutlery. With lemon juice, the stains can disappear even in a few minutes.

⇒ Soak a rag in some freshly squeezed lemon juice. Alternatively, you can also dissolve some citric acid in water. Then rub over the rusty areas until the rust film is completely removed.

Potato

You can also remove the rust film from your pots and knives with a raw potato.

⇒ Halve a potato and rub in the rust spots with the cut side. Alternatively, you can put the affected cutlery in the tuber and leave it there for an hour. Then rinse with water, polish and you’re done.

Also interesting: Which things in the household can you clean with a potato?

cooking oil and vinegar

Yes you’ve read correctly. The popular dressing combo is also one of the methods you can use when cleaning flash rust stains.

⇒ Mix one part vinegar with one part oil and treat the rusty cutlery with it. Leave for a few hours and then buff with a soft cloth.

Conclusion

The rust film in the dishwasher is an annoying problem that can be solved in a few simple steps. If cutlery and pots come out of the machine rusty, the dishwasher baskets must be checked for damage to the coating. In addition, metal objects should not be cleaned in the dishwasher. Home remedies against rust film in the dishwasher can help to treat cutlery and the like that have already been affected. With unconventional means such as cola, potatoes, lemons and aluminum foil, you can make the stainless steel parts shine again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

