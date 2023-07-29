What to do if water enters your ear after a dive, avoiding hearing risks

The water that enters the ear after a dip in the water is not something to be underestimated because it could have negative consequences for hearing.

It can happen at different times accumulating water in the ear, for example while swimming in the sea and in the pool or after taking a shower. In such a situation you immediately feel a nuisance, a feeling of full ear.

Instinctively, we tend to do everything to be able to free the ear and eliminate the nuisance as soon as possible. However, care must be taken in these situations: incorrect movements could damage hearing. So here’s how to free the ear from water while avoiding damage.

Water getting into the ear: what to do and what to pay attention to

The water in the ear accumulates after being in contact with the liquid. This happens because the water flows into the ear and into the duct, settling inside it and creating the annoying muffled sound. It is a very common thing and several can experience this feeling in particular in summer when you are at the sea.

Methods to remove water in the ear (tantasalute.it)

We must not underestimate this phenomenon, because it could indicate serious or hearing-threatening situations. In fact, if the muffled sound sensation persists for days, it means that the earwax is present inside the ear it is absorbing water and this risks occluding the duct. This could result in a strong feeling of pain which could get worse over time, for this reason it is necessary to go immediately to an otolaryngologist.

Also, if you are experiencing symptoms such as constant itching and pain, your ear may have been infected with water germs. The infection could get worse over time and even in this case it is necessary to go to an otolaryngologist, otherwise, in the worst case, there could be hearing loss.

But how to remove water or other liquids from the ear? We must follow several steps which can eliminate the accumulated liquids in a healthy and proper way. The first thing to do is try to remove the water tilting the head or shaking it. Alternatively, you can try inserting the tip of a fine tissue inside your ear and look for it to absorb water.

If the water doesn’t come out like this, don’t panic, just use it a hair dryer to dry the ear. Be careful though, the hair dryer should be placed on a good distance from the earnot too close, otherwise it may damage it.

If these steps didn’t work, maybe there is a plug of earwax in the ear. So, you can try with a spray or dropand suitable for solving this problem. Beware of do not use ear candlesbecause they are not a definitive treatment for earwax plugs and could only irritate the walls.

Finally, if the pain persists and the problem isn’t resolved, then that’s wise visit your trusted otolaryngologist and follow the treatment that is given.

