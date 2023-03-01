The high pressure, otherwise known as hypertension, is a very common condition. It is essential to treat it with the right timeliness as, in the long run, it can be risky for the cardiovascular health.

To give precise numbers, we recall that we can speak of hypertension in cases in which the minimum arterial pressure is constantly above 90 mm/Hg and the maximum above 140 (these are values ​​that apply to the general population, without taking into account of special conditions such as the state of pregnancy).

When talking about the approaches that can be taken to resolve a picture of high blood pressure, thefeeding.

Can it be really useful? The answer is yes. Let’s find out how in the next few lines of the article. We remind you that, before making any changes to your food routine, it is advisable to consult your doctor.

Nutrition and hypertension: an important link

Between feeding and high blood pressure there is a very strong bond. The second condition, in fact, can be caused by obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

Correcting your eating habits can therefore help improve blood pressure. The first thing to remember in this regard is to avoid following do-it-yourself diets. In this way, the risk is to encounter the famous yoyo effect.

L’optimum involves following a Mediterranean-type dietcharacterized by the intake of an important amount of vegetables and whole grain carbohydrate sources.

A piece of advice to adopt at the table when aiming to combat high blood pressure involves reducing the sources of sodium.

When you open this chapter, the first image that comes to mind is that of salt being added to vegetables or other foods. Limiting it is essential if you have high blood pressure – the dishes you bring to the table can be flavored with spices – but it is good to be aware of its not being the only source of sodium.

Not to be forgotten, in fact, are the so-called sources of hidden salt. Any examples? The tomato puree.

Between hidden and added salt, it’s crucial to avoid exceeding 2 grams of sodium per day.

Continuing with the list of food habits that help fight high blood pressure, we remind you of the importance of including foods such asgarlicil dark chocolateideal for a sweet but healthy snack, and flax seeds.

Even the bananaknown for their richness in potassium, are fantastic when you aim to keep blood pressure under control starting from what you put on the table.

As far as dark chocolate is concerned – be careful not to exceed with the quantities: a couple of cubes a day is enough – remember the presence of polyphenols, antioxidant compounds that also allow you to appreciate a vasodilation effect.

